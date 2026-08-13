Canucks Could Finally Solve Problem Thanks to Division Rival

The Vancouver Canucks could finally end the saga that has been the Elias Pettersson trade situation. While there really isn’t any inkling that Vancouver is desperately looking to unload Pettersson, a division rival might make life easier for the club.

That division rival is the LA Kings.

The rumors linking Pettersson to the LA Kings are nothing new. They’ve been around for a while, with the topic widely discussed here on Heavy.

While nothing is imminent at this point, that could change. The Kings are entering a make-it-or-break-it season. The retirement of Anze Kopitar closed a chapter in the team’s history. And it also opened a major hole in the team’s lineup.

The Kings lack the sort of center who could lead the top line with Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe. The guy earmarked to take over that line is Quinton Byfield. If he does, it would buy the Los Angeles some cover moving forward, and the Canucks with a possibility.

Even if Byfield emerges as a true number-one center, Elias Pettersson is still the sort of piece that the Kings would want to have in the lineup.

If that’s really the case, the Canucks could benefit by getting out from under Pettersson’s $11.6 million cap hit.

Why Trade Pettersson If Canucks Are Rebuilding?

One valid point focuses on why the Canucks would be eager to trade Pettersson if they are rebuilding. As a rebuilding team, cap space really isn’t an issue. If anything, Vancouver can afford to keep Pettersson, especially with the cap going up.

But that’s just the thing. Rebuilding teams become ideal for weaponizing cap space. Since rebuilding clubs don’t have to worry about contending, they can afford to take back bad contracts in exchange for certain sweeteners to make deals work.

That’s where the Canucks could really cash in on some nice pieces moving forward. Often, teams looking to dump bad contracts, like Vancouver is with Pettersson, send an extra piece or two, just to get the deal off the books.

In the case of the Canucks, they wouldn’t be sending any sweeteners to the Kings. Los Angeles is desperate enough to where they can take on Pettersson and his full cap hit without forcing Vancouver to throw in a sweetener.

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How Likely Is a Pettersson-to-Kings Deal?

As for the likelihood of a Pettersson-to-Kings trade, that’s really up in the air. The odds don’t really seem to favor a trade, at least not right now. But one has to think that if the Kings run into trouble early in the season, they’ll look to make a move.

That might actually be a good thing. If Pettersson gets off to a strong start, it could benefit the Canucks. The club could drive up his price just enough to make the trade truly interesting.

In the worst of cases, the Canucks could just hold on to Pettersson while he’s having a resurgent season. It would be great to see Pettersson and the Canucks play well enough to return to respectability, even if it doesn’t translate into a playoff appearance.