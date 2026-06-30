NHL Trades: Forecasting Next 3 2026 Offseason Moves

Expectation continues to build regarding the next wave of NHL trades. With several major names out there, fans continue to wait for the following major shoe to drop.

The idea of trades involving Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski, and Connor Hellebuyck has fans brimming with anticipation. These deals, however, given their complexity, could take a bit longer to come to fruition.

That’s why the next three big moves might come from relatively unexpected sources. Let’s take a closer look.

Forecasting Next 3 Major NHL Trades

Elias Pettersson Finds New Home on West Coast

One of the names that’s been out there for a while among potential NHL trades is Elias Pettersson. The Vancouver Canucks have been quite overt about wanting to move on from the former first-round pick. However, his $11.6 million cap hit has gotten in the way.

This past season, the Canucks were against the idea of retaining on the 27-year-old. That tune seems to have changed somewhat. The speculation now seems to point towards Vancouver being amenable to retaining a chunk of Pettersson’s cap hit.

As such, it seems that the likeliest destination of the Swedish forward will be on the West Coast. The LA Kings seem to be the club poised to pay up for Pettersson, given their lack of center depth.

However, it remains unclear what the acquisition cost would be. But if anyone is willing to do anything at this point, it’s Kings GM Ken Holland. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Kings suddenly push to land Pettersson this summer.

Darnell Nurse Could One of Most Interesting NHL Trades

Darnell Nurse is another long-standing name in possible NHL trades is Darnell Nurse. It’s no secret that the Edmonton Oilers have been looking to move on from him, with this summer seeming like the time it will happen.

Nurse has reportedly submitted a three-team list to the Oilers, with the Philadelphia Flyers appearing to be the frontrunners. However, it doesn’t seem like a deal is imminent. The scariest thing about Nurse is his $9.25 million cap hit for the next four seasons.

That might be a little rich for the Flyers’ blood. Still, Philadelphia seems willing to make something happen, while the Oilers just want to get the deal over. There’s a good chance Edmonton capitulates, allowing the Flyers to get Nurse at a relative discount.

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Adin Hill Leaves Sin City

The emergence of Carter Hart in Vegas has pretty much made former Stanley Cup-winning netminder Adin Hill expendable. It’s not so much that Hill is suddenly a bad goalie. It’s that Vegas doesn’t feel that his $6.25 million fits the team’s structure at this point.

That’s why Hill’s name has been circulating among potential NHL trades. Considering that the Golden Knights have Hart signing for one more year at $2 million, Hill seems like the odd man out.

But there’s one other major reason why the Golden Knights will be looking to move on from Hill. The club wants to re-sign defenseman Rasmus Andersson. And the club won’t be able to do that with $4.6 million in cap space at this point.

So, it seems that Hill will be the next shoe to drop. With the thin free-agent market, it’s not unsurprising to see several teams kick the tires on Hill. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Oilers trade Nurse, and then turn around and acquire Hill.