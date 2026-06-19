Canucks Make Eyebrow-Raising Pick in Latest Mock Draft

The expectation throughout the 2026 NHL Draft cycle for the Vancouver Canucks has been clear. Pundits agree that the organization has its sights set on Caleb Malhotra with the #3 pick.

But that’s a thought challenged in a recent mock draft. PuckPedia published its latest projection of the top 32 picks in this year’s draft. As expected, Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg will go 1-2, respectively.

But where Vancouver is set to pick, the selection defies conventional wisdom. According to the projection, the Canucks would take defenseman Chase Reid third overall. That’s an eyebrow-raising pick, not because Reid is a bad choice, but because of the narrative surrounding Malhotra.

When digging a little deeper, it makes sense for Vancouver to target Reid. The 18-year-old is the best defenseman in the draft. Corey Pronman of The Athletic ranked Ried as the top player in the draft. Pronman designated the 6’2”, 195 right-shot D-man as a “top of the lineup player.”

In particular, Pronman noted his offensive skills as the most exciting part of his abilities.

“Reid is a talented defenseman with a lot of offensive tools. He has the speed, hands, vision and shot to generate chances and be a leading scorer for an NHL team. Reid can create in transition and off the blue line with his feet and creativity, showing high-end improvisation skills. Reid isn’t overly physical, but he works hard enough and makes plenty of stops due to his reach, feet and compete level even while playing an aggressive style of play offensively. He projects as a major minutes NHL defenseman who can run a first power play.”

The Canucks would be absolutely delighted to add such a player to their blue line moving forward.

Why Canucks Might Choose to Pass on Malhotra

There is no question that Calen Malhotra is the consensus best center prospect in the entire draft field. However, some questions have been raised about the potential of Caleb eventually playing for his father, Manny Malhotra, who recently became the Canucks bench boss.

While there is nothing prohibiting a father from coaching his son, there have been questions about the locker-room dynamic that the father-son relationship might cause on the rest of the team.

As such, the Canucks might think twice about choosing Malhotra, potentially opting for a high-end defenseman instead.

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Passing on Malhotra Would Be Foolish

A rebuilding team like the Canucks should opt for choosing the best player available at the spot they pick. That’s what Malhotra represents for the organization. They’ll need as much talent in the pipeline as possible. And the junior Malhotra delivers that.

As such, Vancouver, while certainly facing a difficult choice, should not pass up the opportunity to select Malhotra. If the Canucks let him pass, he could go on to another organization that could transform him into a star.

Unless the Canucks’ pick turns out to be a star of their own, there will always be a question mark surrounding this selection.

The choice is pretty much evident. If Vancouver passes on Malhotra, it will be at the organization’s peril.