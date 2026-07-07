Canucks Predicted to Land Disappointing Pick in 2027 NHL Draft

The Vancouver Canucks could be in a tight race to the bottom in 2026-27. No one is expecting Vancouver to make the postseason this upcoming season, even if the club might be good enough to pull off a stunning surprise.

That said, the likelihood is that the Canucks will be headed towards another bottom-three finish. But it seems that Vancouver could be in a two-pony race for the first-overall selection next year with the Calgary Flames.

A piece in The Athletic published on July 6 discussed a way-too-early mock draft for the 2027. In it, the Canucks land the second-overall selection in next year’s NHL Draft.

That situation, while encouraging on the surface, could be yet another frustrating situation. In the mock draft, the Flames land the first-overall selection. There is no doubting that the Flames have the best chance of finishing last overall this upcoming season.

But as fans saw this past season, finishing last is hardly a guarantee to lock in the first selection. The NHL Draft Lottery was certainly unkind to the Canucks, leaving fans pulling their hair.

That aside, there’s a good chance that the Canucks will be much better in 2026-27 than they were this past season. First-year coach Manny Malhotra should spur the club to a better result. But it might not be enough to lead the club out of the cellar.

As for the prize at No. 2, well, that’s an interesting proposition.

Canucks Projected to Land Alexis Joseph at No. 2

So, what could be the incentive to land the second-overall pick? Alexis Joseph.

Joseph looks to be an early favorite as a top-three pick. He’s a 17-year-old center and already towering at 6’5” and 200 pounds. He’s got the size and skill drawing comparisons to Evgeni Malkin.

Corey Pronman of The Athletic had a tantalizing description of what Joseph could represent for the Canucks.

“Joseph is a prototypical top prospect. 6-foot-5 centers with high-end skill who can skate are very rare, and it’s why he’s reminded some scouts of Evgeni Malkin, although he’s not quite that level of talent. He makes highly difficult plays at a fast pace and sees the ice at a high level. Joseph is a big, hardworking center who can play both ways and gets to the net to score. He’s a potential No. 1 center in the NHL.”

Joseph had a solid season in the QMJHL, scoring 24 goals and 60 points in 54 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs. If he can blow the doors off the league in his draft year, Joseph’s stock should shoot through the roof.

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Vancouver Could Have Future 1-2 Centers

This year’s No. 3 pick turned into Caleb Malhotra for the Canucks. He’s projected to be a top-six center in the NHL. Adding Joseph could very well give Vancouver two top-line centers to deploy down the line.

That’s a fascinating prospect for Canucks fans. Assuming that a piece like Marco Rossi is still around by the time Malhotra and Joseph hit the NHL, Vancouver could have one of the deepest center cores in the NHL.

Of course, seeing Malhotra and Joseph in the NHL is still about three years away, at least. So, there will be some pain for the organization before a potential revival looms on the horizon.