Canucks Whopper Could Be Next NHL Trade to Drop, Insider

The Vancouver Canucks have been ominously quiet thus far this offseason. But that’s something that could change in the coming days. The run-up to the 2026 NHL Draft could yield some of the most tantalizing surprises yet.

That’s the feeling the insider David Pagnotta expressed in a recent appearance on Daily Faceoff. While the notable insider hinted at Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck being on close watch, Pagnotta believes that the next major shoe to drop could be Canucks center Elias Pettersson.

“A lot more noise coming out of Vancouver again… Now that it looks like Vancouver is willing to retain a little bit of that contract to, two, two-and-a-half, you bring him down to $9 million per year, on a deal, is that a little more palatable for some teams to look at?”

Prior to this offseason, the narrative surrounding the Canucks was their reluctance to retain any sort of money on Pettersson. After all, the thought of retaining, say, $2.5 million for the next five seasons may not sound too appealing for Vancouver.

But then again, the Canucks won’t be contending anytime soon. Plus, the rising cap could offset the dead cap space that would come from holding on to a chunk of Pettersson’s contract.

In particular, Pagnotta made a point of the Montreal Canadiens and the LA Kings as potential destinations for the 27-year-old. But there might be another team out there willing to make a bold move, one including the Canucks’ forward.

Canucks Have to Retain If They’re Serious about Trading Pettersson

There’s no question that the Canucks will have to retain money on Pettersson’s contract if they’re serious about moving him. While there are some clubs out there with the cap space to take on his full hit, two factors would easily derail any hope of a deal.

First, such teams would likely be rebuilding clubs. That situation makes it unlikely that Pettersson would be willing to move his no-trade clause to go from one rebuilding team to another.

Second, the return the Canucks would get for Pettersson would be minuscule if the other party took on the full cap hit. There’s little question that taking on $11 million or so would prompt other clubs to offer a couple of low-end draft picks at best.

While getting out from under Pettersson’s cap hit would be incentive enough, expecting other clubs to take on the full amount would seriously hamper overall negotiations.

What to read next:

Teams Desperately Looking for Help Could Seriously Look at Pettersson

Ultimately, things could move along as some teams stand out as desperately needing help. One such club, as Pagnotta pointed out, is the Kings. Los Angeles lost its top-line center, Anze Kopitar, to retirement this offseason.

Other clubs, such as the Detroit Red Wings, could be looking to replace the eventual loss of Dylan Larkin.

Even teams like the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins might see a potential fit in Pettersson. They’re clubs on the cusp of contention, but not quite solid enough to be significant contenders.

The Penguins, in fact, surprised everyone this past season by making the playoffs. However, they’re not locks to be perennial playoff contenders. That’s why adding a piece like Pettersson could make sense for them.

Canucks fans should keep an eye on the news wire. There’s plenty of time from now until the 2026 NHL Draft to see what the club can do to jettison one of the most controversial contracts in recent history.