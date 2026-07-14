NHL Rumors: Late-Summer Stunners to Keep an Eye On

The stream of NHL rumors looks to be slowing down to a trickle in the coming weeks. But that doesn’t mean that the possibility of trades will go away. In fact, the longer the summer goes on, the greater the likelihood of major deals.

So, let’s take a closer look at four late-summer stunners that could happen, seemingly at any time.

Detroit Red Wings End NHL Rumors about Dylan Larkin

This deal has been in the cards for a few weeks now. However, there appears to be radio silence at the moment. Two key unofficial deadlines came and went: The 2026 NHL Draft and the opening of free agency on July 1. And still, nada.

But just because nothing has materialized just yet, it doesn’t mean that nothing will happen at all. In fact, there’s a good chance that this situation will come to a head later in the summer, if NHL rumors prove true.

The main reason behind that assertion is the fact that both sides will want to move on before training camp opens next fall. The last thing anyone in the Red Wings wants is for this situation to drag on into the summer.

Considering that Larkin has provided a four-team list, but still no movement, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a mystery club emerge and swoop in at the last minute to pull off this deal.

Connor Hellebuyck Finds a New Home

Another player unofficially on the market is Connor Hellebuyck. There were abundant NHL rumors heading into the draft, positing a potential move. The Buffalo Sabres have been pegged as the frontrunners. But there could be a dark horse team like the San Jose Sharks that could pop up and make something happen.

Ultimately, this deal could happen when the Winnipeg Jets finally decide to come down from their lofty asking price. When that happens, don’t be surprised if a team like the Colorado Avalanche come out of nowhere to pull off a true stunner.

Elias Pettersson Finally Ends NHL Rumors

Elias Pettersson has seemingly been among NHL rumors for ages. The 27-year-old has been the subject of speculation this summer, with little headway made by the Vancouver Canucks.

Now, it’s not that the Canucks have to trade Pettersson, but they would like to. With plenty of teams out there in need of a top-six center, the Swedish pivot could become an option. However, it’s his contract that still gives some teams the heebie-jeebies.

That said, there could be a late-summer stunner out there. A team like the Dallas Stars may panic, especially if they are forced to move on from Jason Robertson. Another club like the Red Wings could circle back to Pettersson following a Larkin trade.

The end for Pettersson in Vancouver will largely depend on whatever plays out in the rest of the market. Keep an eye on the LA Kings, as they have been another team believed to be in the mix.

Jordan Binnington Fills a Need

Lastly, another name seemingly in NHL rumors forever has been Jordan Binnington. The veteran netminder is entering the last year of his deal with the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis, for its part, could be eager to shed the last year of Binnington’s deal and focus on moving forward with the team’s next generation.

A team that immediately jumps to mind is Carolina. The Hurricanes lost Frederik Andersen to free agency this summer. As it stands, the Canes will be rolling with Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov.

That’s why adding someone like Binnington, for the right price, could very well be a good idea. Other teams potentially looking for upgrades include the Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins. This trade might just be the biggest one of all.