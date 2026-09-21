Vancouver Canucks Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Before Flames Clash

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Before the preseason clash, the Canucks have announced a massive flurry of roster moves.

According to the organization, they have reduced their preseason roster by 11 players.

Who Did the Vancouver Canucks Cut?

As reported by the team, five players have been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

These players include forwards Vilmer Alriksson, Gabriel Chiarot and Anri Ravinskis. Goaltenders Aku Koskenvuo and Ty Young have also been sent down.

Another five players were released from their professional tryout contracts and have been sent to the Abbotsford Canucks.

The names listed include forwards Austin Brimmer and Bennett Schimek.

Additionally, defensemen Joe Arntsen, Tim Rego and Gavin White have been shipped out.

Forward Lucian Bernat has been assigned to his Junior Team.

Vancouver Canucks’ GM Ryan Johnson Talks Training Camp Progress

With the Canucks experiencing a new head coach and an ever-changing environment, Johnson weighed in on where things stand in Vancouver, per Lindsey Horsting of NHL.com.

“Right out of the gates, all I’ve asked them [to do] is be vulnerable, be willing to get uncomfortable, and be okay with it and handle it however you feel to the person that you are,” said Johnson. “I really am encouraging guys to be comfortable in their own skin and know that we’re not going to ask an introvert to be an alpha.”

Now is the point in training camp in which we’re starting to see roster numbers dwindle.

All eyes are on the players taking the ice to see how they perform and mesh with the team.

“We’re not trying to change people,” he added. “We’re trying to change your habits, maybe change how you look at things, how you approach a dressing room, how you look at your teammates and treat your teammates or trainers, and challenge them in those ways. But to do it in the comfort of your own skin, and I think guys are feeling that, understanding that out of the gates very quickly.”

At the time of this writing, Vancouver’s preseason roster has now been chopped down to 46 players.

Looking Ahead at What’s To Come for the Vancouver Canucks

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Seattle Kraken handed the Canucks a 4-2 loss.

Ultimately, the Kraken surged ahead early on and left Vancouver behind.

The Canucks are now looking to make a comeback in their next preseason clash, this time against the Flames.

The matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Following this meeting, Vancouver will then head back home to Rogers Arena to face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

It’s only preseason, but it’s becoming clearer which teams are in it for the long haul this year.