Insider Provides the Latest on Elias Pettersson’s Future with Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks enter the offseason as an intriguing team with the Canadian franchise continuing to embark on a rebuilding period under general manager Ryan Johnson. The future of many players on this squad is a question mark as Vancouver enters a new era.

No Canucks player has been more involved in trade rumors than star forward Elias Pettersson. The 27 year old Swede has struggled in recent seasons as the team has dipped in performance over that period. Pettersson recorded just 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 74 games this past year, a far cry from his usual totals. This decline has put his future outlook with this group in doubt.

Pettersson could be a player that management decides to trade with Vancouver not in a position to contend again anytime soon. He could fetch the team a decent haul of draft picks and prospects that could fuel the rebuild. However, he also carries a rich long-term $11.6 million contract that will be difficult to move. As a result, it is currently unclear in regards to what happens with Pettersson.

Pettersson May Stick Around

Most of the chatter has been that Vancouver will eventually move on from Pettersson. However, that prospect has become less certain with a different regime now in place within the organization. In fact, the odds appear to be trending towards the potential reality that Pettersson could remain with the Canucks.

Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period thinks Pettersson is not going anywhere. On Leafs Morning Take, he stated: “They’re not giving him away, they’re happy to work with him, the Sedins are there in a bigger role, they’re gonna work with Petey.”

In addition to Johnson, Vancouver hired the franchise icon Sedin brothers for front office roles in Hockey Operations. With the Swedish influence of Henrik and Daniel up front, perhaps this could strengthen the chances this team keeps Pettersson. This could still be a player the organization can build around for the future if he can regain his past form.

Pettersson is Due for a Bounce Back

If Vancouver are to hang on to Pettersson, he needs to bounce back for that decision to pay off. He is only three seasons removed from a career high 102 point season in 2022-2023. At his best, Pettersson can be among the top centers in the league. With that said, that has not been the case the past two years.

Pettersson needs to reward Vancouver’s faith in him, assuming that continues to be the case. He is entering what should be his prime days ahead of him; he has to become a true first line center once again.

If Pettersson could return to the player he once was, that could go a long way towards accelerating this team’s rebuild. If not, the choice to not move him may be disastrous in the long run. It will be interesting to see what route the Canucks go with Pettersson and the plethora of other players on this team with undetermined future’s as well.