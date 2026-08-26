Canucks GM Hints at Upcoming Move to net More Prospects

New Vancouver Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson has hinted that he may not be done building his roster. So far, the exec has mostly focused on bringing in veterans to add depth to the lineup. This includes deals for Brendan Gallagher, Luke Schenn, and Paul Cotter. Despite these moves, Vancouver could still use some more talent on the roster.

Because of this, many have urged the Canucks to go out and grab one more quality player. Johnson also has plenty of money to work with to help land another veteran. According to PuckPedia.com, the Vancouver Canucks have nearly $18 million in projected cap space. Only two other NHL teams have more available funds at the moment.

In a new interview, the GM has admitted that he could still acquire a player, either via free agency or a trade. “You never stop listening, or talking, to teams,” Johnson told Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun. “There’s no definitive ‘must-get-done’ between now and the 16th, but you’re always looking at opportunities. You’re just making sure you’re looking at every avenue.”

Signing a free agent appears to be the more likely outcome of the two options. In this scenario, the Vancouver Canucks could then flip the new player ahead of the trade deadline for draft picks/prospects. “I am looking … not in the sense of trying to solve a problem, maybe some insurance, some coverage, or maybe something that supports us,” continued Johnson. “I’m happy right now with the competition, with the groups of players that would be there right now.”

Vancouver Canucks Linked to Shedding Jake DeBrusk, Brock Boeser Contracts

If the Vancouver Canucks do strike a deal with another NHL team, it would more likely be to offload a player rather than land a new star. The club previously finished the 2025-26 campaign with the worst record in the league. Because of their current standing, they will almost certainly continue to struggle in the upcoming season. As a result, it would not make much sense to acquire a star on a long-term contract.

Several current Canucks stars have been linked with a move out of town. Johnson would likely love to offload Elias Pettersson and his massive $11.6 million AAV salary. Nevertheless, other teams around the league are clearly hesitant about taking on such a big contract.

Fellow veteran forward Jake DeBrusk, however, was recently named a ‘realistic’ trade candidate. Brock Boeser could be dealt by Johnson and the Vancouver Canucks as well. TSN’s Travis Yost recently claimed that the winger’s age (29) and the team’s timeline for success may push Vancouver towards a trade. Offloading DeBrusk and Boeser would save the Canucks $12.75 million per year. The moves would also help Vancouver grab more prospects.

Vancouver Does not Want to be too Good in 2026-27

While Johnson and the Vancouver Canucks could soon sign a star free agent, they have to be careful moving forward. Winning enough games to exit the NHL cellar, but not make the playoffs, would essentially be the worst-case scenario for the club.

Making the 2027 playoffs is not exactly a goal for the Canucks. Instead, Vancouver wants a high draft pick next summer. Johnson may very well be concerned that a new signing would provide his team with a fairly significant boost. If so, the club could stand pat and give youth a chance during the upcoming season.