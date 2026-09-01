Canucks Urged to Target Highly Rated Maple Leafs Defenseman

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to be busy making roster moves in the near future. New general manager Ryan Johnson even recently hinted that he is “looking at every avenue” to improve the team. While trades are likely on the horizon, the Canucks are not exactly eyeing aging veterans. Instead, Johnson and the team have an eye on the future.

Along with potential trades, Vancouver will also likely be active on the waiver wire. Because the Canucks had an NHL-worst 58 points last year, they currently have top priority in waivers. Picking up players this route may not exactly help acquire superstars. Nevertheless, quality players do pass through waivers in the NHL. Just ask Carolina Hurricanes fans about goaltender Brandon Bussi.

The Athletic’s Thomas Drance recently published potential waiver targets for the Vancouver Canucks. According to the beat writer, Johnson could soon look to land William Villeneuve from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The defenseman, while highly rated at his current club, may be forced out due to Toronto’s depth at the position.

“If Chris Tanev is healthy or Ben Danford looks ready, the 6-foot-2 righty could end up on waivers this fall,” claims Drance. “A 2020 fourth-round pick, Villeneuve has size and NHL tools, and has produced and won championships everywhere on the way up.”

Vancouver Canucks Should Pounce on William Villeneuve if he Hits Waivers

Interestingly enough, the Maple Leafs signed Villeneuve to a two-year extension earlier this summer. The deal is worth less than $1 million AAV, and the blueliner will ultimately become a restricted free agent in 2028. Nevertheless, the righty is not expected to make Toronto’s NHL roster on opening night. According to Daily Faceoff’s projections, the Maple Leafs will go with Darren Raddysh, Chris Tanev, and Emil Andrae on their right side of defense.

If Villeneuve does hit waivers, the Vancouver Canucks should be interested. While the blueliner has just three NHL games under his belt, he starred for the Toronto Marlies this past season. The youngster recorded 30 points in 61 games en route to the championship. He previously posted 40 points with the AHL club during the 2024-25 campaign.

Former Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube also raved about Villeneuve after his NHL debut in April. “I thought he was really good,” said Berube, as reported by The Leafs Nation. “On the first couple of shifts, there were obviously nerves, but I thought he had a good game. He did good things tonight: competed, defended hard, moved the puck fairly well. I was pretty happy with him.”

Vancouver has Question Marks on Defense

At the moment, the Vancouver Canucks have Filip Hronek, Tom Willander, and Luke Schenn penciled in on their right side of defense. Hronek is obviously the team’s top player in this particular role, and he is signed until 2032 on a $7.25 million AAV contract. Nevertheless, the veteran has been linked with a potential trade out of Vancouver for months now.

Willander, 21, is a former first-round draft pick and is expected to be with the Canucks for the foreseeable future. Schenn, however, is 36 and could be moved despite signing a one-year deal with Vancouver this summer. If so, Villeneuve could become a smart acquisition for Johnson and the Canucks later this fall.