Connor Hellebuyck Just Made Jets Situation Even More Awkward

The Connor Hellebuyck watch is in full gear. Much of the NHL’s attention has descended on Winnipeg as the trade watch remains ongoing.

That said, Hellebuyck has just made the situation even more awkward for the Jets as he was a notable absence in the Jets’ pre-camp free skate on Tuesday. Players hit the ice for an hour-long practice, and, well, everyone hoped to see the gold-medal winner on the ice. But so far, nada.

Hellebuyck is reported back home in Michigan awaiting for news of a trade, the Winnipeg Free Press reported.

If that’s the case, then it seems that the three-time Vezina Trophy winner will be ready to hold out. While that doesn’t necessarily scare the Jets, it could become an unwanted distraction for the team as a whole.

Furthermore, the longer Hellebuyck holds out, the more pressure it will put on the Jets to figure something out. The pressure hasn’t boiled over just yet. But one has to think that there will be a tipping point. The situation, unfortunately, for the Jets, has not been conducive to a deal that the organization would like to see.

That’s why Connor Hellebuyck remains a part of the Winnipeg Jets, even if he is willing to bend on his demands.

A Holdout Could Become a Massive Distraction

If Hellebuyck decides not to report to training camp, the Jets won’t necessarily panic.

That’s the strange part of this situation.

Winnipeg has Stuart Skinner ready to step into the starting role, meaning the organization doesn’t have to trade Hellebuyck simply because it needs a goaltender. The Jets can afford to wait for the right offer rather than accepting whatever another team puts on the table.

But that doesn’t mean a holdout would be harmless.

Connor Hellebuyck would still be under contract for five more seasons at an $8.5 million annual cap hit. Winnipeg would therefore have a massive amount of money tied up in a player who isn’t actually helping the team win games.

That’s where things could become disastrous.

A holdout would dominate every conversation surrounding the Jets. Every bad goal Skinner allows would bring questions about Hellebuyck. Every loss would reopen the trade discussion. The longer this continues, the harder it becomes for Winnipeg to focus on the season.

The Jets may not feel pressure to trade Connor Hellebuyck.

But they could eventually feel pressure to make the distraction disappear.

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Connor Hellebuyck May Be Stuck in Winnipeg

The biggest problem for Hellebuyck might be that some of his most logical destinations have already moved on.

As insider Elliotte Friedman noted, Florida was believed to be one of the teams interested, but the Panthers used significant assets to acquire Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa and then acquired Jacob Markstrom from New Jersey. Friedman has pointed out that the pieces Florida could have used in a Hellebuyck trade are essentially gone.

Buffalo presents a similar problem.

The Sabres were believed to have discussed a major package centered around the No. 4 overall pick, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and other assets. But Buffalo ultimately used that fourth pick to select defenseman Daxon Rudolph.

Luukkonen could still be part of a potential package, but it’s difficult to see that alone getting Winnipeg excited.

And that’s what makes the Connor Hellebuyck situation so awkward.

He wants out. Winnipeg knows it.

But the teams that once appeared best positioned to acquire him have already spent some of the assets that could have made a deal possible.

Hellebuyck may have made his position clear.

Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t mean the Jets have anywhere to send him.