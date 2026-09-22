Connor Hellebuyck Reasons for Wanting Out of Winnipeg Revealed

For all the chatter surrounding Connor Hellebuyck, no one has really gotten into why he requested a trade out of Winnipeg in the first place.

The prevailing narrative has been that Hellebuyck has been frustrated by the Jets’ futility to contend for the Stanley Cup,

However, a report in the Toronto Sun, of all places, revealed the purported reasons for Hellebuyck’s desire to leave Winnipeg.

“He wants out of Winnipeg, not because the Jets are lousy, but because his family apparently has been treated poorly by the local community.”

In isolation, the comments would seem weird and out of place. But there might actually be a bit more credence to the comments in The Sun that might seem at face value.

But a bit of a cryptic comment by Elliotte Friedman during the September 10 edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast might have alluded to the report in the Toronto Sun.

“I was hoping there could be maybe a resolution between Hellebuyck and the Jets. But I just don’t believe that’s possible because of circumstances that are kind of out of their control. And I do think the Jets understand that now.”

That’s been a prevailing narrative. There have been things beyond the Jets’ control that have spurred Connor Hellebuyck’s trade request. It seems that the situation has nothing to do with the team per se; it’s been something around the netminder and the team.

Could it be the local community that hasn’t been too kind to the three-time Vezina winner? If so, what’s the problem?

Well, there might be another precedent to the situation.

Connor Hellebuyck Situation Could Mirror that of Brady Tkachuk

Connor Hellebuyck and Brady Tkachuk have something in common: They were both members of the Team USA squad that won the gold medal over Canada at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics.

According to some of the chatter surrounding Tkachuk, fans in Ottawa weren’t too happy that their American-born captain had been outward in expressing his pride of winning a gold medal.

In fact, unconfirmed chatter suggested that Tkachuk’s lack of appreciation in Ottawa was part of the reasons behind his ultimate trade to Florida.

While all of that is hearsay, it might just be that Connor Hellebuyck could be facing similar backlash. Not-too-happy fans in Winnipeg may have expressed their displeasure at seeing the Michigan native stymie the Canadian side in the gold-medal match.

And if that’s the case, there might just be something to the claims of Connor Hellebuyck’s family being mistreated.

Winnipeg Jets Can’t Do Anything About the Situation

Assuming the allegations are actually true, there’s really nothing the Winnipeg Jets can do about the situation. It would genuinely be something beyond the team’s control, and no matter what the team tries to do, it can’t really solve the situation.

The issues affecting Connor Hellebuyck and his family could also explain why the Jets’ players all seem surprisingly understanding of the situation and hardly resentful of anything going on. In fact, one could say the same thing about the Ottawa Senators. Several players and management staff have made it clear they hold nothing against Tkachuk and understood the situation.

So, it seems that everyone gets why Tkachuk and Hellebuyck wanted out. Unfortunately, Hellebuyck is stuck in limbo at the moment as the Jets don’t seem overly worried about making a deal happen ASAP.