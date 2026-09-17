Jets Could Have Ground to Terminate Connor Hellebuyck Contract

The Connor Hellebuyck situation just took another turn, and the Winnipeg Jets may have more leverage than they did 24 hours ago.

Hellebuyck failed to report to training camp Wednesday after publicly requesting a trade from Winnipeg last month. The Jets responded by suspending their star goaltender for withholding his services. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is now set to address the situation.

That suspension matters.

Hellebuyck is not an unrestricted free agent waiting to choose his next destination. He is under contract with the Jets for five more seasons at an $8.5 million average annual value. That’s approximately $42.5 million remaining on his deal.

And this is where things get really interesting.

The NHL’s standard player contract contains provisions allowing a club to take action when a player materially breaches his contractual obligations, including certain failures to follow club rules governing training and player conduct. Those provisions have been used in the past in situations involving players who failed to report.

That doesn’t mean Winnipeg can simply tear up Hellebuyck’s contract tomorrow.

It does, however, mean the Jets potentially have something hanging over this standoff that Hellebuyck can’t simply ignore.

Jets Shouldn’t Actually Terminate Hellebuyck’s Contract

Here’s the strange part.

The Jets probably don’t want to terminate Hellebuyck’s contract.

At least, they shouldn’t.

If Winnipeg actually terminated the deal, Hellebuyck would potentially become free to pursue his next destination rather than forcing another team to compensate the Jets in a trade.

That’s the exact opposite of what Winnipeg wants.

The Jets have an elite goaltender under contract. If another team wants him, Cheveldayoff should get something substantial in return.

So the potential termination power is much more valuable as leverage than as an actual solution.

Hellebuyck has approximately $42.5 million remaining on his contract. Sitting out isn’t simply a matter of missing a few practices and waiting for Winnipeg to blink.

The Jets can withhold salary during a suspension for failure to perform under the contract, and the longer this continues, the more money Connor Hellebuyck potentially leaves on the table.

That creates a very different negotiation.

Hellebuyck can continue to demand a trade. Winnipeg can continue listening to offers. But the Jets don’t have to rush into a bad deal just because their star goalie wants out.

And that is where the suspension becomes meaningful.

Winnipeg Is Right to Finally Stand Ground

There is something refreshing about Winnipeg’s response here.

For years, NHL teams have found themselves in difficult situations when important players want out. The pressure usually builds on the organization to find a solution quickly, even if the return isn’t ideal.

The Jets don’t appear willing to do that.

Hellebuyck requested a trade months ago and eventually made that request public. Winnipeg has listened to offers, but the organization still controls his contract and his rights.

Now the Jets have drawn a line.

If Hellebuyck doesn’t want to play in Winnipeg, that’s his position. But he can’t simply decide that his contract obligations no longer apply.

That’s an important distinction.

The Jets don’t need Connor Hellebuyck to suddenly fall in love with Winnipeg again. They need him to understand that refusing to report doesn’t give him control of the trade market.

There are really only two paths from here.

Hellebuyck could eventually change his mind and return. That seems unlikely given how firmly he has stated his position.

Or he can remain out while Winnipeg waits for the right trade.

The latter could get uncomfortable for everyone involved. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the Jets.

Maybe it’s time an NHL team stopped treating a star player’s trade request as an instruction.

The Jets have an asset worth protecting. They have a contract worth enforcing. And now they have potentially created some serious leverage.

That may be exactly what Winnipeg needed.