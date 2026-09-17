Jets GM Peels Back Curtain on Connor Hellebuyck Trade Request

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff peeled back the curtain on goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s trade request.

Hellebuyck asked for a trade out of Winnipeg earlier in the offseason, but to this point, there has been no movement on his request.

While Hellebuyck hasn’t said much about why he wants out of Winnipeg, Cheveldayoff has revealed one of the potential reasons he has asked for a trade.

Jets GM Reveals Possible Motive for Connor Hellebuyck Trade Request

Speaking to the media in Winnipeg on Thursday to provide an update on Hellebuyck’s trade request out of town, Cheveldayoff admitted there was an issue earlier this year where online threats were directed toward Hellebuyck and got to the point where the Jets‘ security team and the police had to get involved.

“#NHLJets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said their security team and even the police got involved to an extent after threats and online vitriol were directed towards Connor Hellebuyck and his family following the Olympics. Can’t speak to how much that has played a role here,” wrote Jets reporter Mike McIntyre on X.

As the scribe states, it’s unknown just how much of a role these threats towards Hellebuyck played in him asking for a trade, but it is notable nonetheless that there were off-ice issues like this.

Jets GM Provides Update on Trade Request

As well, Cheveldayoff provided the latest update on Hellebuyck’s trade request.

“Unfortunately this situation is what it is. Just looking to find a resolution that works for both sides. The choices that he makes are the choices that he makes,” Cheveldayoff said.

“Look no doors are closed. But at the end of the day that will be his choice,” Cheveldayoff said.

According to the Jets GM, there is no rush to get a deal done. He also revealed that he never had an agreement with Hellebuyck to move the goaltender in a deal.

Hellebuyck was suspended without pay as a training camp holdout, so hopefully there is a resolution to this soon, as it would be best for both the player and the team for it to be over.