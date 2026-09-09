Insider Connects Connor Hellebuyck to Carolina Hurricanes

A trade has not materialized for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He made it clear he wants to be moved out of the organization.

It’s been two weeks for Hellebuyck and his camp to see a trade come through. However, nothing has happened to this point.

A few of his Jets teammates were asked about it before everyone reports to training camp next week. Defenseman Dylan DeMelo even went as far as saying the situation is a distraction.

“We can’t let that be a distraction,” DeMelo said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. In regard to his comments, that’s his business and for him to answer. For us, it’s about getting ready for camp and focusing on the guys we’ve got here

On Tuesday night, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun wrote his latest rumblings piece as the NHL news cycle continues to pick up.

One notable aspect of what LeBrun wrote was which teams are interested in a potential trade. One suitor is out west, and two reside in the east.

Carolina Hurricanes are a possible fit for Hellebuyck

As the reigning Stanley Cup champions aim to defend their title, they could do so with Team USA’s gold-medal-winning goaltender.

“The Canes remain interested, it was reiterated to me Tuesday, and one figures any such potential deal would involve unsigned RFA defenseman Alexander Nikishin,” LeBrun wrote on Tuesday.

LeBrun added in his story that at one time even the Florida Panthers were interested in acquiring Hellebuyck from the Jets. That was before the move for Brady Tkachuk was made to unite him with his brother Matthew.

According to Puck Pedia, the Hurricanes have approximately $9 million in current cap space. In fact, some of that has been reserved with the intention of re-signing Nikishin.

Forward Seth Jarvis being on the injured reserve opens up more space in Carolina for the time being. Still, a move is possible to bring in Hellebuyck.

General manager Eric Tulsky has been aggressive in acquiring high-end talent before. For example, he rolled the dice on former forward Mikko Rantanen. However, that turned sour quickly before Tulsky ended up trading him to the Dallas Stars.

He could pull the trigger again, but this time he won’t have to worry about re-signing a player he brings in.

Hellebuyck has five more years on his current contract with an annual cap hit of $8.5 million. Tulsky would likely have to sweeten the pot to get Winnipeg to retain any salary.

So, may a deal look to bring in one of the NHL’s best goalies for another chance at the Stanley Cup?

Pieces to Hurricanes trade acquiring Hellebuyck

The Jets brought in Stuart Skinner this summer on a 2-year deal worth $7.50 million. Previously, he was inconsistent with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff took a chance on the goalie to support Hellebuyck. Now he may be the starter on opening night and into the early stages of the regular season.

For this trade to be completed with Tulsky and the Hurricanes, a piece going back to Winnipeg is Pyotr Kochetkov.

The Russian goalie is a pending free agent next summer, but should Winnipeg want a promising piece of the future, Kochetkov would be where to start. Tulsky also has three first-round picks over the next two summers to weaponize.

Brandon Bussi was a pillar for the Hurricanes down the stretch on the way to winning the Stanley Cup. When Fredrick Andersen went down with an injury, Bussi was stellar. He went 3-1, allowing just 6 goals on 87 shots faced.

Bussi was also a waiver pickup for the Hurricanes last October. During the regular season, he went 31-6-2. Odds are Tulsky is going to see if Bussi can replicate his performance again.

Adding Hellebuyck would be a can’t-miss opportunity and elevate the Hurricanes’ goaltending duo to one of the best in the modern era of the NHL.