Jets Fans Won’t See Connor Hellebuyck in Camp, Insider Says

The Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck could have made a crucial decision ahead of the opening of training camp.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner won’t be attending camp this fall, as he awaits a trade out of Winnipeg.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman made his thoughts clear about what could be the outcome of the Hellebuyck-Jets standoff following the goalie’s trade request this summer. Friedman made it clear that Winnipeg fans won’t be seeing the erstwhile starting goalie again, at least no during training camp.

“The word in the summer was if it wasn’t done by the time camp started, he wasn’t going to attend because I think there was just a worry it was going to be too much of a circus. But we’ll see ig that’s changed at all this week.”

Friedman did leave the door open for a potential arrival of Connor Hellebuyck at Jets’ camp. However, the comments don’t sound overly bullish, making it seem like the gold-medal-winning netminder’s time in Winnipeg is pretty much over.

Nothing Happening on Connor Hellebuyck Trade Front

Friedman dropped another update on trade speculation. The update is rather discouraging, especially since everyone would most likely want to see a resolution to the matter, one way or another.

“I don’t think there’s anything percolating right now, really.”

The comments don’t sound overly bullish insofar as a potential end to the standoff. But Friedman offered his usual reflections on the situation involving the Jets.

“I think it’s, again, anything can change with one phone call. But on the weekend it was, it was pretty quiet.”

Just because it’s quiet now, it doesn’t mean it will be radio silence for the remainder of the season. The biggest challenge here will be interested parties seeing what could be unfolding in camp. And depending on how things unfold in camp, the conversation could change regarding Connor Hellebuyck.

Since things can change in a heartbeat, it may just be that an unexpected event could move the chains forward.

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Jets Fans Can Only Wait

At the end of the day, Winnipeg Jets fans have no real choice but to wait. While the best path forward would be a resolution to the issues, the bottom line is that patience is the best course of action.

That said, Winnipeg doesn’t really face much pressure at the moment. Stuart Skinner will be taking over the reins in the crease, providing the team with the stability it needs to ensure a smooth transition.

Where the Jets might want to see an improvement would be in the backup goalie position. Behind Skinner, the depth chart doesn’t look overly convincing.

That’s why any Connor Hellebuyck trade must include an NHL-caliber goalie heading back to the Jets. Given how Skinner has carried the load as a starter before, the organization might be able to get away with a solid, if unspectacular netminder heading back the other way.

The next couple of weeks will be crucial to this situation. Teams interested in landing Hellebuyck would like to see him join before the start of the season. That’s where things could really pick up and an end to the situation could be in sight.