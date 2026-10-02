Mark Scheifele Enters Jets Season on Brink of Franchise History

Mark Scheifele is one of the most decorated players in Winnipeg Jets history. And in 2026-27, he’s on the cusp of cementing his legacy.

On Thursday, Sep. 24, the Jets’ statistical history became one, starting with the original 1979-96 Jets. That sent shockwaves throughout the organization, as Scheifele, who set the record as the 1999-present Thrashers/Jets points leader, found himself in second place again.

Because the Jets absorbed the 1979-96 incarnation’s statistics, Dale Hawerchuk (929 points) is ahead of Scheifele (907 points). His quest to pass Hawerchuk will begin on Friday when the Jets face the Boston Bruins at home. Scheifele is also behind Hawerchuk in goals scored, with 372 compared to Hawerchuk’s 379.

The change also made Thomas Steen the Jets’ all-time leader in assists with 553, putting Scheifele (535 assists) 18 behind the franchise legend and in fourth place all-time.

Mark Scheifele Can Quickly Reclaim The Top Spot In Points

Despite the Jets falling flat in 2025-26, Scheifele posted a career-high 103 points with 36 goals and 67 assists, good for 1.25 points per game. If Scheifele picks up where he left off, he only needs between 18 and 19 games to pass Hawerchuk in points.

Scheifele scored 0.44 goals per game in 2025-26, which would also take between 18 and 19 contests to pass Hawerchuk. With 0.82 assists per game last season, Scheifele could realistically fly by Steen’s 553 assists in roughly 23-24 games.

Scheifele is right on the cusp of claiming the undisputed top spot in Jets/Thrashers history. If he avoids injury and keeps producing at the same pace he did last season, he may only need to wait until December to start pulling away from Hawerchuk and Steen.

Scheifele Was Going To Chase Hawerchuk Regardless Of What History Books Said

The Jets’ X account shared Scheifele’s thoughts when the news broke. Regarding the chase, Scheifele said:

“…that’s actually amazing to get the 1.0 records. Obviously, my connection to Dale, a guy that I will now be chasing, and I kind of always was in the back of my mind. I was always chasing him. So… to have those officially changed, it means a lot, and I think it’s just a great piece of Jets history.”

It makes sense, considering Hawerchuk donned a Jets uniform for 10 seasons. Even if the NHL didn’t combine Winnipeg’s statistical records from 1979-96, it would have felt like a job half-done if Scheifele ended up as the 2011-present Jets leading points scorer while Hawerchuk still scored more while also playing in front of the Winnipeg fans.

Scheifele Has More Unfinished Business Should He Retake The Lead In Points

Scheifele’s 103 points in 2025-26 set a new single-season record before the NHL consolidated the record books. Now, that record belongs to Teemu Selanne, who put up a remarkable 132 points and 76 goals in 1992-93, his first season in the league.

While it would be tough for anyone in today’s game, let alone Scheifele, to top Selanne’s 76 goals, snagging 132 points is realistic. However, it would likely require Scheifele to be healthy for all 84 games and for the Jets to rebound into one of the best scoring units in league history for him to have a shot.

For now, Hawerchuk’s all-time goal and point total remain in reach. Ditto for Thomas Steen’s assists total. Once Scheifele tops both Jets legends, he can then decide if it’s worth chasing Selanne. But Scheifele is probably more interested in helping the Jets navigate their current storm.