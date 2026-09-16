NHL Insider Confirms Worrying Update On Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets will be gathering for Training Camp later this week, but the major cloud hanging over the organization is the trade request of All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, one of the best players in the NHL at his position.

Hellebuyck requested to be moved by GM Kevin Cheveldayoff not long after their season came to an end in April without a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but so far, the request has not been granted, and it was only in recent weeks that he made the request public knowledge.

But with Training Camp less than 48 hours away, another worrying report has been added to the already concerning update from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.

NHL Insider Darren Dreger Reports That Connor Hellebuyck Is Unlikely To Report To Winnipeg Jets Training Camp

Only a day after NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Hellebuyck wasn’t likely to report to Jets Training Camp when it opens later this week, fellow Insider Darren Dreger is now doing the same.

During an episode of “Insider Trading” on TSN, Dreger said that Hellebuyck isn’t expected to report to Training Camp.

“There’s always a possibility for a sudden change of heart, but as we have this conversation as a group of insiders, I do not believe Hellebuyck will report to the opening of training camp,” Dreger said via TSN.

He continued:

“If that is the case, that forces the Jets to respond. That response will likely come Wednesday or Thursday. I think it’s important to note that there will be no immediate financial punishment. Obviously, NHL players don’t start getting paid until the start of the regular season.

As we know, post-draft, the trade interest has been minimal. There was lots of activity with the Buffalo Sabres leading up to the draft, but there has been very little since. Certainly nothing that would qualify as a package that general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Jets could work with in fair value in return for an elite-level goaltender in Hellebuyck with years remaining on his contract.”

Will Hellebuyck report to Jets Training Camp, or will first-year Jets goaltender Stuart Skinner see the majority of action between the pipes?

The Jets Responded To Hellebuyck’s Trade Request

In response to Hellebuyck’s trade request going public, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said the following in late August:

“Connor has been open with us about his desire for a change,” he said. “He has been an important part of the Winnipeg Jets organization for many years, and we have tremendous respect for what he has accomplished here. While we will continue to work through the situation in a thoughtful manner, there is no update at this time.”

In part, Hellebuyck’s request read:

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in the statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”