Trade Proposal Sees Jets Flip Connor Hellebuyck To Western Rival

Right now, the Winnipeg Jets are in a holding pattern in the wake of the trade request from All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck being made public late last month.

According to Hellebuyck, he’d requested a trade privately to general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, but has since made the request public knowledge.

The Jets have since responded, saying they respect what Hellebuyck has accomplished for them over the course of his NHL career, which has entirely been spent in Winnipeg, but that there were no immediate updates on whether the trade request would be granted.

In the meantime, there has been plenty of speculation as to where Hellebuyck could potentially land, and one NHL Insider has suggested a Western Conference rival as a destination.

Could The Winnipeg Jets Trade Connor Hellebuyck To The Vegas Golden Knights?

In a recent piece for Sportsnet, NHL Insider Emily Sadler listed several potential destinations for Hellebuyck, including the Buffalo Sabres, a team he’s been heavily linked to.

However, another destination she suggested as a potential landing spot is the Vegas Golden Knights, who are the current Western Conference champions after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final earlier this spring before ultimately falling to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Per Sadler, thought the Golden Knights don’t currently have the salary cap space to accommodate such a move, that hasn’t stopped them from savvy maneuvers to make themselves the best team possible.

“Do the Golden Knights have cap space to accommodate a new No. 1 goalie? No. But year after year, we’ve watched this team pull off big-money moves anyway,” she wrote. “It seems nothing will stop Vegas from being in the mix for pretty much every big-name free agent or trade target in the past — this is a team that gets deals done. So, onto the list they go!”

“No stranger to splashy off-season moves, the Golden Knights have also not been shy to make big changes in net. Their three trips to the Stanley Cup Final over the past nine years, including two such trips in the past three seasons, have all featured different No. 1 netminders.”

However, Sadler stipulated that the only way that an acquisition of Hellebuyck could make sense for the Golden Knights is if they include Adin Hill as part of a return package.

“But here’s the thing: bringing in Hellebuyck makes no sense for Vegas if Adin Hill isn’t part of the return, and that raises a lot of questions for both teams involved. Hill, 30, is signed at $6.25 million annually through 2030-31 and has control here with a no-trade clause that allows him to submit a 10-team no-trade list. (That list narrows to eight teams next summer, and six in 2029-30.) Is Winnipeg on that list? Do the Jets believe Hill can bounce back to form after a down year? Does Vegas?”

The Jets Have Responded To Connor Hellebuyck’s Trade Request

In response to Hellebuyck’s trade request, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff offered the following update:

“Connor has been open with us about his desire for a change. He has been an important part of the Winnipeg Jets organization for many years and we have tremendous respect for what he has accomplished here. While we will continue to work through the situation in a thoughtful manner, there is no update at this time.”