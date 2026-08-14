Teammate Hoping Connor Hellebuyck Remains With Jets

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey is hoping that goalie Connor Hellebuyck stays with the team and doesn’t get traded.

All summer long, Hellebuyck’s name has been in trade talks, but to this point, the Jets have held on to their long-time starting goalie, even though they signed Stuart Skinner early in free agency as a potential replacement if they trade Hellebuyck.

Though the rumors are still out there, Morrissey hopes that they remain just that — rumors — and that the three-time Vezina Trophy winner, the league’s top goalie, and the former Hart Trophy winner as the NHL MVP remains in Winnipeg.

Josh Morrissey Wants Connor Hellebuyck to Stay

Speaking to The Athletic’s Murat Ates in a recent interview, Morrissey made it clear that he hopes that the Jets hold on to Hellebuyck, but he also knows the decision to keep him or trade him is out of his hands.

“You can’t believe everything you might see or hear out there. At the end of the day, I hope Helle is back playing for us. He’s the best goalie in the world. But what happens, doesn’t happen, whatever, that’s with him and his agent and the organization. It’s something that’s part of the game and part of the business,” Morrissey said.

Jets Hoping For Better Season

Two years ago, the Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top team. But last year, the Jets failed to make the playoffs, partly due to Hellebuyck having a down year. Of course, the entire team is to blame for it, not just the goalie.

While Morrissey is still not happy that Winnipeg struggled this past season, he still believes that Winnipeg has what it takes to win the Stanley Cup.

“I can’t put words in someone else’s mouth. Clearly, last season was disappointing for us. Individually and as a team, it was frustrating, and yet we were still knocking on the door of getting in. But hopefully, for everybody — and I think I speak for everyone — making the first round is never the goal. The goal is to win the Stanley Cup,” Morrissey said.