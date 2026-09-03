What does Winnipeg’s Ideal Hellebuyck Trade Return Look Like?

Arguably the biggest unfinished story remaining of the offseason as the 2026-2027 NHL campaign draws near is the fate of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Last week, Hellebuyck became the latest star to request a trade from his team. Much of the talk to this point has centered around what potential destinations could be in play for Hellebuyck. Another important point to consider is what kind of trade return could suit Winnipeg when it comes time for general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to pull the trigger on a move.

Hellebuyck Should Garner Winnipeg a Major Return Package

In terms of what the Hellebuyck trade package could look like, The Athletic’s Murat Ates theorized that the return could look something like this on Oilers Now: “I think Winnipeg’s ideal return is a mixture of a top six forward, a prospect or a first round pick…and a lesser goaltender who can kind of take the 1B duties.”

A top-six forward as the top piece of the puzzle would make sense for Winnipeg. The Jets took a major step backward last season after a presidents trophy-winning campaign in 2024-2025. A big reason why was the loss of Nickolaj Ehlers to the Carolina Hurricanes. That left a gaping at the forefront of the Jets forward core. Outside of their elite top line consisting of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi, the team had a hard time finding offense last year. The lack of depth contributions throughout the lineup was particularly noticeable. Winnipeg could certainly use another weapon towards the top of the rotation; they cannot rely on one line for production.

The need for a goaltender in return makes sense as well. With Hellebuyck gone, that sets up a potential world where Stuart Skinner is the team’s starting netminder. While Skinner has served as a starter; his play in recent seasons has taken a massive dip. While whatever goalie they receive in return would not be anything close to Hellebuyck’s caliber, it would provide more stability in net than just banking solely on a Skinner bounce back.

Hellebuyck Situation not the Same as Larkin Dilemma

As for additional assets, it should be possible for Winnipeg to receive both a top pick and a solid prospect. They will not be handicapped when it comes to the process of finding Hellebuyck a new home. Unlike the Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin situation, in which Larkin has given Detroit a short list of teams to work with, the Jets have options in regards to where they send Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck appears to be more open with where he goes. This is good news for the Jets as it allows them to create a potential bidding-war for Hellebuyck’s services with more teams in play here. As a result, the team should be in no rush to get a deal done. Anything less than a king’s ransom should not be accepted in exchange for the multi-time Vezina winner. Winnipeg has a chance to salvage this situation if they play their cards right.