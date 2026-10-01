Winnipeg Jets Make Bold Viggo Björck Decision Ahead of Season Opener

The Winnipeg Jets are set to open their season on Friday. And one upstart center looks like he’ll be shouldering some responsibility.

Eighth-overall pick Viggo Björck looks poised to enter the season-opening game against the Boston Bruins on the second line, as David Minuk of Illegal Curve shared.

Minuk wrote, “No changes today (Thursday) at skate. Elias Salomonsson remains in yellow, non-contact.”

Keeping Björck on the second line, with Isak Rosen and Gabriel Vilardi flanking him, indicates that the Jets want to see what the young center can do.

It Was Tough To Envision Viggo Björck Getting This Chance

Few eighth-overall picks in their draft year practice with the top six on the eve of a season opener. It made perfect sense to be, at best, cautiously optimistic about Björck’s chances shortly after he was drafted.

Even on a Jets team that could find itself in rebuilding or retooling mode, rolling with more proven and experienced players is often the way to go. Add in that Björck is a slightly built player at just 5’9, 177 lbs, and it was even tougher to see him earning such a role so early.

Still, Björck has proven he deserves a chance. That journey began last season when he was still in Sweden. Björck played 42 regular-season games for Djurgården, posting six goals and 15 points. For a 17- and 18-year-old playing against men, that’s rather impressive. Björck also finished the postseason with three points and a goal.

Across the IIHF World Juniors and Worlds, Björck recorded four goals, 11 assists, and 15 points across 15 contests. That gave him point-per-game status, and the latter event set the stage for what proved to be a big summer.

Now, he’s poised to start the 2026-27 season centering Rosen and Vilardi instead of getting sheltered on the fourth line.

Winnipeg Jets Give Their Young Center An Early Test

Before expectations get outrageous for Björck, there are no guarantees. Management and the coaching staff will give Björck his chance, but he will be under the microscope.

Still, he controls his destiny early: if he plays well, Björck will keep his spot in the lineup. If he makes one too many rookie mistakes, expect him to play third- or even fourth-line minutes.

That said, with all the issues surrounding the Jets, most notably with the Connor Hellebuyck saga, fans needed another reason to get optimistic. They may have found that optimism in Björck. Should he exceed expectations early, Björck will contend with an excellent crop of rookies for the Calder Trophy.

Björck Line Will Be One To Watch As The Season Opens

This line, should it hold, is brimming with potential. Björck is the most exciting player to watch, but don’t forget about Vilardi, who has topped the 60-point mark over the past two seasons. Vilardi finished 2025-26 with 69 points, 30 goals, and 39 assists. That was an encore performance following his 61-point outing in 2024-25, when he posted 27 goals and 34 assists.

Then there is Isak Rosen, who has yet to break out. But he’s entering just his age-23 season and has played well on the lower lines. He finished with six goals and 10 points across 37 games (21 games for the Jets), but his 17.1 shooting percentage shows he could develop into a reliable scorer.

Still, the Björck line is one brimming with potential. And one that management and the coaching staff are putting a lot of faith in, behind Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Cole Perfetti.