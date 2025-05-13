Dolphins Offer ‘Didn’t Impress’ Veteran Cornerback; Leaves Unsigned

The Miami Dolphins are currently surveying the land for a veteran presence on defense. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, this search has lead them to cornerback Rasul Douglas, who quietly met with the team last week.

“Per source, Dolphins have been in contact with/showing interest in veteran CB Rasul Douglas, who started 15 games for Buffalo last year and has 19 career INTs,” tweeted Jackson on April 27th.

Jackson followed up this tweet Tuesday afternoon announcing that Douglas was in the building and an offer was made, but “the sides did not come to terms.”

Now, multiple sources are reporting the Dolphins could be in danger of missing out on the corner who visited with the Seahawks today.

Does Douglas Fit In South Beach?

John Buhler of Fansided is of the opinion that due to the fact that he has already won a Super Bowl ring, Douglas is not chasing another.

“At this stage of Douglas’ career, one would think that he would prioritize going to a winning organization more than anything else,” wrote Buhler. “Miami and Seattle have had their moments in recent years, but neither are what I would even remotely consider to be Super Bowl contenders at this juncture. Maybe one last big contract is at the top of the list for what Douglas wants to accomplish in his NFL career?”

Miami isn’t exactly swimming in cash at this junction. According to OverTheCap.com, the team is in the bottom ten of the league in cap space. With about $13 million to spend, a more affordable veteran might be exactly what the Dolphins need to get them through the season.

“Interestingly enough, teams like Miami and Seattle may be able to provide Douglas with exactly what he is looking for,” Buhler continued. “That could be an opportunity to start for two more years, get paid decently, and maybe help this fringe playoff team go as far as it can playing January football. I expect that Douglas will sign sooner rather than later. I am just not so sure that it is going to end up being Miami in the end.”

Fans Are Not Impressed With ‘Short Term Fix’

This offseason has not been a stunning one for Miami Dolphins fans. The last half decade welcomed teams with Super Bowl aspirations in Miami, but the outlook is becoming increasingly more meek. The corner position is just a microcosm of the team’s bigger issues, writes PhinPhantic’s Brian Miller.

“It is getting tiresome to talk about all the negatives regarding the Dolphins, but they are not doing much to solve their issues, and Douglas is going to provide them with a one-year band-aid, two at the most,” wrote Miller. “The problem is Chris Grier. The Dolphins’ GM has failed at adding CB talent, something he has always seemed to be high on doing.”

The writer’s issue does not lie with the talent of character of the vet, but rather the fact that Douglas seems to be a step and repeat of previous singings, referencing Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, and Kendall Fuller.

“Douglas isn’t a bad move by any means. It’s a needed move the Dolphins have to make if they are indeed looking that direction. It’s just not going to move the needle,” concluded Miller.