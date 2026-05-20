OKC Thunder Get Major De’Aaron Fox Update Before Must-Win Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder received a significant update on De’Aaron Fox just hours before a pivotal Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals — though clarity remains elusive.

Fox, listed as questionable with a lingering right ankle injury, was present at shootaround but did not participate in live offensive work during the portion open to media, according to San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn. The development offers the clearest signal yet of his status, but stops short of confirming whether the San Antonio Spurs’ star guard will return to the lineup.

For Oklahoma City, the update only heightens the urgency.

Thunder Facing Must-Win Game 2 After Game 1 Loss

The Thunder enter Game 2 trailing 1-0 in the series after a 122-115 double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1. With the next two games shifting to San Antonio, Oklahoma City faces what amounts to a must-win scenario to avoid falling into a difficult 0-2 hole.

Fox’s availability looms large over that equation.

The 28-year-old guard did not play in Game 1, yet the Spurs still managed to outlast Oklahoma City behind a balanced attack and heavy minutes from their young core. His potential return would add another layer of offensive pressure for a Thunder defense that already struggled to contain San Antonio’s pace and playmaking.

Fox’s Status Remains Game-Time Decision

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson reiterated that Fox’s availability will likely come down to a game-time call, emphasizing a player-driven approach to the final decision.

Fox has been dealing with ankle soreness since exiting Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Minnesota. Though he returned in the second half of that game, the injury sidelined him for the series opener against Oklahoma City.

His limited participation at shootaround underscores the uncertainty.

While being on the floor is an encouraging sign, his absence from active drills suggests the Spurs remain cautious — especially given the physical demands of a potential extended series.

Thunder Must Prepare for Both Scenarios

For Oklahoma City, preparation now hinges on flexibility.

If Fox is cleared, the Thunder will have to adjust quickly to one of the league’s most dynamic guards — a player capable of controlling tempo, attacking downhill and creating late-clock offense.

If he remains sidelined, San Antonio has already proven it can compensate.

Rookie standout Dylan Harper stepped into the starting role in Game 1 and delivered across the board, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists in 47 minutes. His all-around production helped offset Fox’s absence and gave the Spurs another playmaking option alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Pressure Builds on Thunder Stars to Respond

Regardless of Fox’s status, the pressure rests squarely on Oklahoma City to respond.

Back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points and 12 assists but shot just 7-of-23 from the field. Jalen Williams scored 26 points upon his return from a long layoff due to a hamstring injury, but he missed 14 of 25 shots.

Compounding their offensive efficiency issues, the Thunder struggled defensively down the stretch of Game 1 and were unable to match San Antonio’s execution in overtime. With the series at risk of slipping away early, a sharper, more disciplined performance will be required — particularly against a Spurs team playing with confidence and momentum.

Fox’s uncertain status may be the headline, but for Oklahoma City, the mission is clear.

Game 2 is about survival.