Pole Vaulter Who Had Viral ‘Crotch’ Mishap Offered $250,000 for ‘Cam Show’: Report

Anthony Ammirati, the French pole vaulter whose Olympic hopes were dashed when his crotch caught on the pole, has been offered a quarter of a million dollars to perform a “cam show,” US Weekly reported.

According to US Weekly, Ammirati “caught the attention of adult entertainment company CamSoda,” which offered him $250,000 “in exchange for a 60-minute cam show.”

The magazine obtained a letter from CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker to Ammirati, 21. According to US Weekly, to get the money, the pole vaulter would need to “show off his ‘goods.'” However, US Weekly did not reveal whether Ammirati has any interest in the offer.

Ammirati’s August 3 mishap at the Paris Olympics was caught on video, which went viral and sparked jokes throughout social media. According to NBC New York, the incident occurred during a qualifying heat in the men’s track and field event.

According to Olympics.com, Ammirati, who competes for France, lives in Clermont-Ferrand, France. The men’s pole vault was his only event, according to Olympics.com.

The Company Wrote Anthony Ammirati That He Should Be Free to ‘Let It All Out’

The company’s letter was excerpted in the US Weekly report.

“Although you didn’t bring home the gold medal, you can still capture the gold from your fans via CamSoda – that has to count for something, right?” the offer to Ammirati reads, according to Us Weekly. “Plus, you won’t have those restrictive compression shorts holding you back, so feel free to let it all out and show the world why you should have your own Olympic competition next time around.”

However, US Weekly noted that Ammirati’s legs disqualified the attempt first, reporting, “Before his bulge came in contact with the bar, his legs hit the bar first, which disqualified the attempt.”

The French pole vaulter said he was “gutted” after losing out on competing for a medal, according to the French Athletic Federation.

“It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted,” he said, according to a translation of the French Athletic Federation page by Athlon Sports. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the crowd. I was almost there.”

Anthony Ammirati ‘Clipped the Crossbar With His Crotch,’ Reports Say

In the incident, Ammirati “clipped the crossbar with his crotch while trying to clear a height of 5.70 meters,” NBC New York reported.

According to Olympics.com, he finished in 12th place.

Social media users joked about the mishap.

“Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened 😂 HELP I’M DYING,” wrote one person who shared the video on X.

“Loses vault. Wins internet,” wrote one person.

Ammarati wrote on Instagram on August 4, “Switch to be an Olympian 🤩🇫🇷. Thank you all for your support and this unforgettable moment.”

Olympics.con describes Ammirati as a “reserve police officer” who “began athletics at the age of nine and started pole vaulting at 12.”