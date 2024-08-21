Potential Olympic Flag Football QB: ‘I’m Better Than Patrick Mahomes’

In the pantheon of wildly confident athletes, current Team USA Flag Football quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette seems determined to have his name permanently enshrined among some of the greatest to ever do it.

Doucette, who led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2022 World Games and hopes to play in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, went on TMZ Sports on Aug. 21 and placed himself among the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time.

Specifically, Doucette placed himself above Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a 3-time Super Bowl champion and 2-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

“At the end of the day,” Doucette told TMZ Sports, “I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game.”

Doucette made headlines on Aug. 18 when he responded to several NFL players saying they wanted to participate in the 2028 Olympics in flag football by calling it “disrespectful” to current flag football stars like himself.

“I think it’s disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are,” Doucette told The Athletic on Aug. 18. “They didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics. Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect.”

According to TMZ Sports, Doucette was doing a follow-up interview after he felt like his words were “misconstrued” by The Athletic. That’s when he decided to call out Mahomes.

From TMZ Sports: “(Doucette) told us he believes if a squad full of NFL stars took on his flag team … the NFL players would lose.”

Doucette Never Played College or Pro Football

According to several online biographies, including one at Tronus, a shoe company Doucette endorses, he began his flag football career as a student at Xavier (La.) University on intramural teams and in adult leagues. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman listed Doucette’s height and weight at 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds in a post on X.

The Olympic version of flag football will played in a 5-on-5 format with no offensive or defensive linemen on a field that is essentially half the length (50 yards) and approximately half the width (25 yards) of an NFL field.

Teams get 4 downs to pass midfield in order to get another 1st down and aren’t allowed to run the ball inside the 5-yard line.

NFL Stars Might Want to Play in 2028 Olympics

Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chicago Bears rookie quarterback and 2024 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams have all expressed interest in representing Team USA in the 2028 Olympics.

Should Mahomes choose to chase Olympic glory, it’s not hard to see him being the first choice for Team USA. Since the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Texas Tech product was selected No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL draft, he’s established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Mahomes, who is also a three-time Super Bowl MVP, will try to make NFL history in 2024 as the Chiefs attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.