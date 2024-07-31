Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Gushes About His Wife: ‘Just Wow!’

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gushed praise for his wife on Instagram after she helped lead the US women’s gymnastics team to a gold medal on July 30 at the Paris Olympics.

Owens, a Chicago Bears safety, posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram story, expressing jubilant happiness about Biles’ performance. He also posted a photo showing him wearing the gold medal while standing with Biles.

Owens wrote, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!!! Just wow!!! 8 of them !!! So thankful I was there to see it!” Owens included red, white, and blue hearts.

Another photo he posted showed the medal up close. “So dope, man,” he wrote, with a fire emoji.

“Gold medal baby!!!!!” Owens wrote, posting a video from the stands during the competition itself. “Got the gold,” a man’s voice shouts.

“Just amazing,” he wrote with another photo showing Biles.

Jonathan Owens Was Given Permission to Miss Chicago Bears’ Training Practices to Watch Simone Biles Perform

Owens was given permission to skip the Bears’ training practice, ESPN reported.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Bears’ Coach Matt Eberflus told ESPN. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

In a video interview on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show, Owens said, “The Bears, they understood that it was an Olympic year. So, once I signed and everything, that was the first question we asked.”

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Owens told the hosts.

Before the team competition on July 30, Owens posted a video in which he declared, “So excited to cheer Simone on. Just got to the venue. Let’s go.”

He also posted videos showing him in Paris, France. “Almost go time,” read another photo caption in his story.

Biles shared Owens’ post with the “just wow” comment to her own Instagram story. She shared a similar scene in which she and Owens are kissing.

Simone Biles Was ‘Relieved’ When She Landed the Vault Without ‘Flashbacks’

According to Olympics.com, Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, “won Team USA’s fourth-ever gold medal in the women’s team event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

“At the beginning of the day, I started off with therapy this morning. That was super exciting,” Biles said. “I told my therapist I was feeling calm and ready,” Biles told Olympics.com.

Olympics.com wrote that “she nailed her Cheng vault,” quoting Biles as saying, “After I finished vault, I was relieved. I was like, ‘Phew!’ because at least no flashbacks or anything. I did feel a lot of relief. As soon as I landed vault, I was like, ‘Definitely were’ going to do this.’”

Winning her eighth Olympic medal makes her “the all-time American leader in the sport,” the site reported.