Simone Biles Has ‘Emotional’ Response to Husband’s 4-Word Message From Plane

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens sent his wife, gymnast Simone Biles, a four-word message on Instagram as he headed to the Paris Olympics to watch her compete.

The post isn’t visible on Owens’ Instagram page anymore, but Biles shared it to her Instagram story, where it was still visible on July 30.

“Coming for you baby,” Owens wrote alongside a photo showing him on a plane, with a blue heart and airplane emoji accompanying the message. Biles added two fingers crossed and two other emojis to the share, which Hello! Magazine dubbed “emotional watery-eyed” emojis.

Biles is competing in the women’s team final on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:15 p.m., according to a press release from USA Gymnastics. “Biles also qualified first on vault and floor, second on beam, and is first reserve on uneven bars,” and she will square off against fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee as well as other Olympic athletes in the all-around finals, according to the press release.

The Chicago Bears Excused Owens From Training Practices So He Could Attend the Olympics

In a video interview on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens spoke about the Bears’ decision to let him skip training practice to watch Biles compete.

“The Bears, they understood that it was an Olympic year,” Owens said to Good Morning Football. “So, once I signed and everything, that was the first question we asked.”

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Owens told the hosts. He said he was arriving on the morning that Biles competes and suggested maybe he could “sneak and see her.” He said he was excited.

He said he asked the Bears whether he could attend either the team final or the all-around final to watch his wife compete, and the team excused him for both.

“Super first-class organization, man. I’m super blessed, and I’m so thankful that they allowed me to go,” he told the hosts.

Owens said he had a “good seat on the plane” so he was going to sleep “as much as I can” so that he could go to practice the day after he returns. He said he’s coming back on an off-day to make it “as much of a smooth transition” as possible.

Simone Biles Frequently Shares Photos With Her Husband on Her Instagram Page

Biles’ Instagram page is filled with tributes to her husband and marriage. Her most recent Instagram post reads, “if home was a person,” and is a photo showing her holding hands with Owens on a beach. Her profile picture on Instagram shows the couple at their 2023 wedding.

A week before Paris, Biles shared a photo with Owens and wished her husband a happy birthday.

“Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant, and party goer ❤️ thanks for being the calm to my storm! i love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!” she wrote with the birthday post. “Let’s do it big baby💋😘✨ wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XO @jowens.”