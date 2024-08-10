Mallory Swanson’s Husband, Cubs Dansby Swanson, Sends Message to USWNT Star

USWNT star Mallory Swanson and husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, are one of our favorite sports couples. Dansby recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on the United States forward.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife!!! You’re one of a kind,” Dansby said in an April 29, 2024, Instagram message. “A beautiful person. A kind soul. Loving in every way.

“A heck of an uno competitor. And someone I thank God for every single day. I love you so so much ❤️.”



Dansby’s sweet message came months after the MLB player posted about Mallory on Valentine’s Day. The shortstop reflected on their relationship and shared Christian faith.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the best wife, and best thing that could have ever happened to me!” Dansby noted on February 14. “Your constant love and ability to grow in Christ is truly inspiring. I love you ❤️”

Mallory Swanson & Husband Dansby Got Married in Georgia on December 10, 2022

Mallory has also spoken publicly about her favorite Cubs player. The soccer star has been by Dansby’s side since he began his career with the Atlanta Braves before signing with the Cubs in 2022.

The couple got married on December 10, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

“Our first year of marriage. Looking back at it, God wrote this first year perfectly,” Mallory said in a December 10, 2023, Instagram post. “Filled with many challenges and His goodness all in one, He called us to lean on Him and each other more than ever. Happy Anniversary! I love you! ♥️ @dansbyswanson.”

The couple may have celebrated at an exquisite venue, but Dansby and Mallory still kept it real for their friends. Dansby is a native of Kennesaw, a suburb of Atlanta, and gave guests a taste of home with Waffle House at the reception.

“To get married in front of our family and friends is so special,” the couple told People in a December 11, 2022, interview. “It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God’s kingdom together.”

Mallory Swanson on Cubs Shortstop Dansby Swanson: ‘If Anyone Knows Him, He’s an Even Better Person’

Prior to joining the Cubs, Dansby was part of the Braves team that won the World Series in 2021. Mallory reflected on how Dansby has inspired her on the pitch and with her faith.

“This man right here. He inspires me everyday. Yeah he’s a great baseball player but if anyone knows him he’s an even better person,” Mallory said in the November 4, 2021, Instagram message. “He helps me live out my faith is Jesus. Gods plan for him hasn’t been easy.

“The game of baseball has driven him crazy at times but the one thing that he always goes back to is Our Savior. It’s the faith and trust in God during trials in a season that most people don’t see. It’s becoming the man that God made him to be. And finally it’s him giving all the glory to God. ♥️”

Mallory is hoping to add a gold medal to the World Series ring in the couple’s trophy case.