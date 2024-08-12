Olympic Champion Curry’s Wife Fights Back Tears During Encounter with French Police

It’s a scene that almost anyone with a family or young children can relate to — a mother trying to keep her small baby and infant son safe in a large crowd of shouting people.

In this case, it was all caught on camera and the mother was Ayesha Curry, the wife of Team USA star and Olympic champion Stephen Curry.

In a 3-minute video that shows Ayesha Curry standing in the street and in the middle of a tense confrontation with French police, she is holding their three-month-old son, Chaius, in a Bjorn on her chest and holding hands with her 6-year-old son, Canon, who is draped in an American flag.

The confrontation occurred after Team USA’s 98-87 win over France in the Olympic finals on Aug. 10.

In the video, Ayesha Curry wipes away tears at one point as Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya, argues with police over being allowed access to their vehicle.

At one point in the video, Steph enCurry’s Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, comes into the video and implies someone may have hit baby Chaius on the head.

“So even after you hit the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?” Green asks the police.

The delay in the Currys returning to their vehicle seemed to be caused by all traffic in the area being stopped as French president Emmanuel Macron’s motorcade passed through. Macrons was also in attendance at the game between Team USA and France.

“Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from,” Curry’s mother tells the French officers at one point. “They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

The video ends with several people in Curry’s party asking whoever is filming to turn off the camera.

Ayesha Curry and Sonya Curry were pissed off at the police in Paris you can hear Draymond say "So even yall hit the baby in the head there's still nothing yall can do to get them out of here" pic.twitter.com/YpIfjxyjkL — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 11, 2024

Curry Coming Off Historic Olympic Performance

The confrontation occurred just hours after Stephen Curry delivered one of the most memorably performances in Olympic basketball history, scoring 24 points on 8-of-12 three-point shooting.

Curry set an Olympic finals record with his 8 three-pointers and won his first gold medal. It was the fifth consecutive gold medal for Team USA, with Curry the hero over the final two games after he scored 36 points and hit 9 three-pointers in a 95-91 win over Serbia in the semifinals.

An Olympic gold medal was seemingly the lone career accomplishment left for Curry, who is a 4-time NBA champion, 2-time NBA MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star. He was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021 and is also the NBA’s career leader in three-pointers made (3,747).

Steph Curry really hit 4 threes in a row to close out the gold medal game… ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/XoxpqJ4ESZ — Guru (@DrGuru_) August 10, 2024

Ayesha Curry No Stranger to Hoops-Related Drama

This isn’t the first bit of basketball-related drama Ayesha Curry has had to endure since marrying the basketball superstar in 2011.

In 2016, Ayesha Curry caused controversy after her husband was ejected from Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for throwing his mouthpiece.

In response, Ayesha Curry went on her X account and wrote: “I’ve lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money … or ratings (I’m) not sure which. I won’t be silent. Just saw it live sorry.”

The Warriors went on to lose the Finals in 7 games after blowing a 3-1 series lead.