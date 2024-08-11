What Team USA Men’s Basketball Roster Could Look Like in 2028

In the moments following Team USA’s win over France in the Olympic finals on Aug. 10 in Paris, LeBron James was asked what the name of the exquisite group of talent that won the gold medal in 2024 should be called in the history books.

In 1992, it was The Dream Team. In 2008, it was The Redeem Team.

“The Avengers,” James said before walking away.

And just like Marvel’s legendary group of comic-book heroes, Team USA won’t be the same version basketball fans just saw take on the world next time they show up.

When the 2028 Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles, there’s a good chance Team USA will be a much, much different version of The Avengers.

Of the 12 players on the Team USA roster in 2024, only two of them seem like a lock to be on the team in 2028 with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. That means getting to the final version of the team will be a thrilling story to follow, and there are a multitude of ways it might play out.

Who’s Not Coming Back, Who Might Come Back

While everything is still speculative, the players on the 2024 roster who seem almost certainly destined to not come back are Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (age, has said this is likely his only Olympics), Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (age, injuries), Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (age, injuries) and Boston Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White (age).

Two more players could likely be out because of their age, but played well enough in the Paris Olympics that there names need to be in the mix until they remove themselves — Suns forward Kevin Durant and James, who will be 39 years old and 43 years old in 2028.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is only 24 years old but was a non-factor in these Olympics and will have a ton of talented guards coming for his spot. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has been a good role player in the last two Olympics and could be needed to provide post depth.

The biggest “maybe” is Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was relegated to a limited role after being one of Team USA’s stars in the 2020 Olympics. In six Olympic games in 2024 he registered 2 DNPs.

“It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I’m not going to make any decision off emotions,” Tatum told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst after the Olympic finals. “If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028 — it is four years from now and I (would have) to take time and think about that. So I’m not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually.”

Likely New Candidates For Team USA Roster in 2028

The competition will be fierce among players trying to grab their first Olympic spot in 2028.

One player who seems like they should have an inside lane is 7-foot-1 Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, with most of the post talent for the U.S. out the door. Also in that vein, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero seems like he could be a smart addition.

Two players projected as the No. 1 overall picks in the next two NBA drafts — and both forwards — could also grab spots with 6-foot-9 Duke freshman Cooper Flagg and 6-foot-9 high school senior AJ Dybantsa. Other wings/posts who could be in the mix as dark horses are Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

In the backcourt, Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams and Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes could be key because of their size and versatility. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox should all also be in the mix — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham could be a long-shot candidate as well.