Olympic Champions Ezra Frech & Amber Glenn Make ‘Dancing With the Stars’ History

Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech will make “Dancing With the Stars” history when they enter the ballroom for season 35.

Glenn, the reigning Olympic team figure skating gold medalist, and Frech, a two-time Paralympic track and field gold medalist, are part of the newly announced cast. Their appearances will mark the first time in the show’s history that an Olympic gold medalist and Paralympic gold medalist have competed during the same season.

Olympians have been a regular part of “Dancing With the Stars” since the show debuted in 2005, but Glenn and Frech are entering the competition with opportunities to add to that history.

Glenn could become only the fourth figure skater to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, while Frech becomes the first Paralympian to compete on the show since 2018.

Ezra Frech Joins Short List of Paralympians to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Frech will also join a much shorter list when he enters the ballroom.

The Los Angeles native won two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, taking the titles in the T63 100 meters and high jump.

Frech is now working toward another major goal as he bids to compete at the 2028 Paralympic Games in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Before that, he will take on a very different competition on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Frech becomes the first Paralympian to appear on the show since Alpine skier Danelle Umstead competed during season 27 in 2018.

He is also just the second Summer Paralympian and Paralympic gold medalist to compete on the show. Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen became the first when she joined season 25 in 2017.

Para snowboarder Amy Purdy also competed during season 18 in 2014, finishing as the runner-up with professional partner Derek Hough.

Amber Glenn Could Join 3 Figure Skaters Who Won DWTS

Glenn, 26, enters “Dancing With the Stars” following a major year on the ice.

The Plano, Texas, native has won the last three U.S. figure skating championships. She made her Olympic debut at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, where she won gold in the team event and finished fifth in the individual competition.

Unlike the 10 figure skaters who previously competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” Glenn is still an active elite-level competitor.

Every previous figure skater who entered the ballroom had finished competing at the elite level by the time they appeared on the show, although some had not formally announced their retirements.

Glenn made it clear earlier this year that she was not ready to walk away from competition.

In April, she said she planned to continue “as long as my body keeps going and is healthy.”

Her upcoming skating schedule backs that up. The International Skating Union announced in June that Glenn is assigned to compete at Saatva Skate America and the NHK Trophy in Japan during the 2026 Grand Prix season. Both competitions take place in November.

Glenn is also attempting to accomplish something only three other figure skaters have done on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Kristi Yamaguchi won the competition in 2008, Meryl Davis took home the Mirrorball in 2014 and Adam Rippon won in 2018.

The most recent figure skater to compete was two-time Olympian Johnny Weir during season 29 in 2020.

Olympians Have a Long History on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

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Glenn and Frech join a long list of athletes who have traded Olympic competition for the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

At least one Olympian has competed during most seasons of the show since its 2005 debut.

Several have also won the entire competition. Short track speed skater Apolo Ohno won season 4, while Yamaguchi took season 6. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson won season 8, Davis won season 18 and gymnast Laurie Hernandez claimed the season 23 title.

Rippon added another Olympic figure skating victory in season 26.

More recent Olympic competitors include Suni Lee in season 30, Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik in season 33, and Jordan Chiles in season 34.