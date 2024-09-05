Olympic Marathoner Tragically Dies After Domestic Violence

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died after sustaining fatal injuries from a vicious attack by her partner at her home in western Kenya.

The Uganda Athletics Federation condemned Cheptegei’s senseless death on September 5.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in Peace,” the UAF tweeted on X.

According to a Reuters report, Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema poured jerrican of petrol on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement on Sunday, September 1.

Both Cheptegei and Ndiema were rushed to nearby Kitale County Referral Hospital where they were admitted with “multiple burns,” according to DW.com. Local reports said Cheptegei was then transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in the nearby city of Eldoret.

Cheptegei sustained burns on 80% of her body, the MTRH’s acting CEO Owen Menach told reporters, according to France24.

Donald Rukare, president of the Uganda Olympics Committee, mourned Cheptegei’s death and strongly condemned violence against women.

“We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure,” Rukare said on X.

Rebecca Cheptegei’s Attacker Also Injured

Kenyan newspaper “The Standard” reported that Cheptegei’s attacker also sustained 30% burns in the incident and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

DW.com reported that the suspect entered Cheptegei’s home at around 2 p.m. and waited for her return from church before attacking her.

The Reuters report further added that “the couple was heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.”

Joseph Cheptegei, the victim’s father, asked the Kenyan government to protect her children and properties “so that no one will get into her home and take anything,” per Reuters.

“The land… has brought problems,” he was quoted telling local reporters following reports that the domestic violence stemmed from land dispute.

Cheptegei finished 44th in the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s marathon with a time of 2:32:14. She started her racing career in 2010. She qualified for the Paris Olympics in 2022 after winning the Padova Marathon and finishing second in the 10,000 m at the Ugandan Championships and fourth place in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, according to her profile in the worldathletics.org.

Widespread Domestic Violence in Kenya

Cheptegei was not the first female athlete to suffer domestic abuse. Her death has shone a spotlight on violence experienced by women in the East African nation, according to Reuters.

In October 2021, Olympian runner Agnes Tirop died in multiple stab wounds to the neck in her home. Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was charged with her murder and has pleaded not guilty, according to Reuters.

A government survey from 2022 found out that 34% of Kenyan girls and women aged 15-49 years and 41% of married women have suffered physical violence, according to Reuters.

In the same year, UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime also reported that “African countries collectively recorded the largest number of killings of women, both in absolute terms and relative to the size of the continent’s female population,” according to Reuters.