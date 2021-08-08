How Long is the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

After an extra year of waiting, the Summer Olympics is already coming to a close. The 2021 Olympics closing ceremony in Tokyo will be held at 7 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, October 8, 2021.

These Olympics games brought stunning victories as athletes from around the globe reached new heights, broke records and earned gold even in a time of increased stress and strict pandemic regulations. The 2021 Summer Olympics turned a spotlight on mental health when gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from competitions and returned to claim a bronze medal. Her teammate, Sunisa Lee, 18, a first-time Olympian, won an all-around gold medal.

The Tokyo Olympics concludes with events including volleyball, boxing, and the men’s marathon, wrapping up with the men’s water polo final at 3:30 a.m. Eastern time. When the water polo winner is declared, the closing ceremony will begin at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium at 8 p.m. in Tokyo and 7 a.m. Eastern time. The closing ceremony can be livestreamed at NBCOlympics.com, where it will also be rebroadcast for prime time at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The closing ceremony will last two-and-a-half hours, with live coverage concluding at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and primetime coverage concluding at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Closing Ceremony Coverage Will Include the Top 5 Moments of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games & Interviews

If you’re catching the Closing Ceremony live, you can watch it on Peacock with hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, according to an NBC press release. Iseman is known for his play-by-play coverage of American Ninja Warrior along with Gbajabiamila, who is also an NFL sports commentator.

Prime time coverage will be hosted by Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir and include a Top 5 Olympics Moments countdown and interviews with some of the athletes.

“Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan,” NBC reported. “The primetime airing of the Closing Ceremony will feature interviews, profiles, a countdown of the top five moments of the games and more. Dwayne Johnson will introduce athletes in the upcoming Paralympics while the Jonas Brothers will debut an Olympics inspired edition of their hit single “Remember This.” Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter for the Closing Ceremony while Mike Tirico will open primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET along with Steve Kornacki.”

The Closing Ceremony Will Gear Up for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

The theme of the 2021 Olympics Closing Ceremony in Tokyo is “Worlds We Share,” which Olympics organizers say “expresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.” The closing ceremony has been a part of the Olympics since the first Olympiad in 1896 in Athens.

Olympic organizers explained the 2021 closing games concept:

The Olympic Games have come to a close. During these past 17 days, we have witnessed individuals from a variety of cultures and backgrounds

reach new heights together and connect through sport. The Games have and will provide us with food for thought about diversity and inclusion as we continue on to the Paralympic Games. Even if we cannot be together, we can share the same moment, and that is something that we will never forget. It is this salient message which we believe will create a Closing Ceremony that will open the door to a brighter future. We hope that this ceremony may be a moment for each and every one of us to think about what the future holds.

