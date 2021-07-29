Simone Biles Gold Medals: How Many Has She Won?

Simone Biles will be competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, marking her second appearance on the world stage. The 24-year-old gymnast has won four Olympic gold medals to date, and will be looking to add to her collection in 2021.

If Biles wins the all-around — in which she is the current favorite — she will become the first woman to win back-to-back in that category in more than 50 years, according to the Olympics official website.

Biles is set to compete in a total of six events, including the all-around, the team competition, the vault, floor exercise, the uneven bars, and the balance beam. If Biles wins gold medals in all six events, she “would would set a record for gold medals by an American woman in a single Olympics,” according to Sporting News.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biles Won all 4 of Her Olympic Gold Medals in Rio in 2016





Play



Simone Biles – Floor Exercise – 2016 Olympics All Around Simone Biles – Floor Exercise – 2016 Olympics All Around 2017-07-24T18:57:23Z

Biles won all four of her Olympic gold medals during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She took home the gold along with her team, she nabbed the gold in the all-around competition, outscored the competition on vault and wowed the judges with her floor incredible floor routine. She also took home a bronze medal in balance beam, which means she medaled in every competition that she participated in.

Sporting News reports that Biles has won a total of 35 medals during the duration of her career; 27 gold, four silver, and four bronze.

According to USA Today, Biles has won 19 gold medals from a total of five World Championship appearances. The site reports that Biles has won a gold medal in every single all-around and floor exercise that she has competed in since 2013. She will, of course, look to continue that streak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Biles Has Set Numerous Records & Looks to Continue Doing so in Tokyo





Play



Women's Vault Final – Artistic Gymnastics | Rio 2016 Replays Watch the full Women's Vault Final of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro! Maria Paseka from Russia, Simone Biles from the USA, and Giulia Steingruber from Switzerland all made it to the top 3. Stay tuned to find out who would win the Gold medal! Watch more Artistic Gymnastics action on the… 2020-06-18T15:00:10Z

In addition to securing five Olympic medals thus far in her career, Biles has also been setting records on a regular basis — which is pretty impressive, given the fact that she was just 19-years-old when she competed in Rio.

Biles’ five medals in Rio marked the first time that a female gymnast has won that many medals in a single Olympics, according to Sporting News. In addition, Biles “won the all-around title final at the 2019 World Championships by a margin of 2.1 points. That’s the highest margin of victory in a women’s all-around final ever,” Sporting News reports.

As Biles looks to increase her medal count in 2021, she will have more opportunities to break more records. For starters, Biles has been practicing the Yurchenko double pike vault, a routine that has never even been attempted by a female gymnast at the Olympics, according to The Hill. Though her coach doesn’t want her to do it — it’s far too dangerous for such little a reward says Laurent Landi — should Biles complete the move, she would make history. You can see her attempt during podium training in the video below.

Biles Tokyo Olympics schedule is listed below.

July 25, 2021: Women’s qualifying.

July 27, 2021: Women’s team final.

July 29, 2021: Women’s all-around final.

August 1, 2021: Vault final.

August 2, 2021: Floor exercise final.

August 3, 2021: Balance beam final.

READ NEXT: Simone Biles’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know