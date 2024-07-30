Simone Biles’ Height Prompts Candid Response from the USA Olympics Star

Simone Biles has been candid about her 4-foot-8 height. Though small in stature, Biles has emerged as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. Biles is once again one of the stars of the 2024 Olympics.

The Olympic star admitted that she gets tired of people asking about her height. During a January 9, 2018, interview with Today, Biles reflected on the challenges she has had with body image throughout her career.

“The question that I wish people would stop asking me is ‘How tall are you? Are you gonna grow?’ I’m not going anywhere. I’m 4’8″. I’m stuck,” Biles explained.

“… I think I’ve learned to love my muscles a lot more than when I was younger. I got made fun of for my arms a lot. Some people would say mean things,” Biles continued.

“They used to call me like a ‘swoledier.’ At the time, it didn’t make me feel the best, so I wore sweaters or jackets all year long. Now, I show off my arms all the time.”

Simone Biles Sister Adria Gets Confused With the Star Gymnast Despite Being 4 Inches Taller

Simone Biles’ sister Adria is about four inches taller than the star but still gets confused for the gymnast. Adria admitted she stopped correcting fans in Brazil during the 2016 Olympics.

“Even in Brazil [during the 2016 Olympics], people came up to me every day thinking I was her,” Adria wrote for ESPN in a December 7, 2016, feature story titled, “Adria Biles on 2016 IMPACT25 Woman of the Year Simone Biles.” “They’d ask for autographs and take pictures. And many times they didn’t speak English so I couldn’t explain that I wasn’t her. They’d just say, ‘Simone! Simone!’ and finally I decided it was easier to just let them take a picture.

“We do look alike, I’ll give them that. But I’m about 5-foot-2. Simone is 4-foot-8. I’m a good head taller than her. When we are side by side, people can definitely tell us apart.”

Simone Biles Went Viral for a Photo With Shaq Showing Their Differences in Height

Athletes comes in all shapes and sizes. Back in 2017, this was evident when Biles posted a photo of herself alongside Shaquille O’Neal. The former NBA star is 7-foot-1 compared to Biles’ much smaller height of 4-foot-8.

The two star athletes met at a Super Bowl event. The difference in height was so staggering that O’Neal’s head was cut off on the photo unless you click to expand. Biles was even wearing boots with heels in the picture.

Simone Biles Had 4 Gold Medals Heading Into the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Heading into the 2024 Olympics, Biles has four gold medals. Biles has been candid about the challenges that have accompanied her rise as one of the most recognizable athletes in the United States.

“I think everyone wants to be famous, and then when it happens, you almost hit a wall and you have an identity crisis,” Biles explained in a January 10, 2024, interview with Vanity Fair’s Leah Faye Cooper. “You’re like, Am I made out for this? Why did I wish for this?”