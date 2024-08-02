Simone Biles Makes Subtle Political Dig in Five-Word Statement

Simone Biles has once again conquered the gymnastics world and dominated the Paris Olympics, and now appears to be wading into the political realm.

After winning her second gold medal of this year’s Summer Games, the 27-year-old gymnast took to social media to share what many saw as a subtle dig aimed at former President Donald Trump. Biles appeared to reference Trump’s claim made most recently before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago that immigrants entering the country illegally are “taking Black jobs.”

Ricky Davila, a recording artist and political activist, turned the phrase around to praise Biles for her accomplishment at the Paris Olympics.

“Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job,” Davila wrote in a post on X.

The post drew some viral attention and prompted a reply from Biles.

“I love my black job,” the gymnast replied, ending the comment with a black heart.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Simone Biles Has Defended Political Speech from Athletes

While some athletes have faced criticism for airing their political views, Biles has defended their right to share their thoughts candidly.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson spoke out to say that no one should be trying to silence athletes from sharing their views.

“Stop saying stick to football like that’s our only purpose on this earth,” Jefferson posted on X. “We (football players) have every right to speak on whatever we feel no matter the situation.”

Biles replied, saying his statement extends to all athletes across all sports.

“As well as any other athletes !!!!!!!!!!!” she posted.

Biles has not often delved into politics, but said in the past that she will speak out when she feels it is warranted. In December 2022, she took to her Instagram stories to respond to a person asking if she would post “less political stuff.”

Biles responded by saying that she “rarely ever post political stuff unless it directly affects me or pertains to strong beliefs I have,” adding, “but to be a voice for the voiceless… can’t stop. won’t stop.”

World Champion Shares Another Message to Her ‘Haters’

After being forced to withdraw from several events at the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a case of the “twisties,” which caused her to lose control while flying through the air, Biles is back on top of her game in Paris. She helped lead the United States to a gold medal in the team event on July 30 and then took gold in the all-around on August 1 when she beat Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade by little more than a point.

After taking the gold medal, Biles showed off a goat necklace and delivered a message to her “haters.”

“It’s a little ode, I mean a lot of people love it, they always call me the G.O.A.T [greatest of all time] so I thought it would be really special if I got one made,” she said, via People magazine. “And the haters hate it so I love that even more and it’s just a special part of me that I have here, as well as in the village I have like a stuffed goat, just to get a reminder: ‘You can go out there, you can do it, you’ve done it before, so let’s go.’ ’”