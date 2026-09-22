Simone Biles Reveals Disturbing Reason She Bought New Porsche

Simone Biles has spent most of her career doing things that seem almost impossible.

Even by her standards, though, the story she casually dropped into a recent TikTok was startling.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist revealed that three masked men broke into the Chicago-area home she shared with her husband Jonathan Owens and stole her Porsche GTS during the couple’s final months in Illinois.

Biles disclosed the incident while filming a “get ready with me” video before picking up a new Porsche Cayenne GTS. What began as a lighthearted explanation of why she chose the car abruptly turned into the story behind why she wanted a replacement in the first place.

“Three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche,” Biles said in the video.

The vehicle was later recovered, according to People, but Biles did not disclose when the break-in occurred or provide additional details about how the car was taken.

Simone Biles Says Theft Led to Added Security

Biles said the incident happened during the final months she and Owens spent in Chicago, where the NFL safety played for the Bears during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The couple maintained a home in the Chicago area while also completing construction on their custom residence near Houston. They moved back to Texas after Owens’ time with the Bears ended following the 2025 season.

The break-in apparently changed more than Biles’ taste in cars.

She said the theft was “one of the reasons” the couple added a Doberman to their household, an indication of how seriously they took the security scare afterward.

Biles nevertheless told the story with the same dry humor that has become familiar to her social-media followers.

She teased that the stolen Porsche deserved its own “story time” and joked that the unusual events in her life could fill a reality show.

“The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity,” Biles said.

Gymnast Star Moves On With Another Porsche

Her solution to the car problem ultimately brought her back to Porsche.

Biles explained that she considered an Audi RS Q8 and even planned to look at a Lamborghini before test-driving a Cayenne GTS. Once she heard and drove the Porsche, the search was over.

The purchase comes during another period of transition for Biles and Owens. Owens signed with the Indianapolis Colts after leaving Chicago, while Biles has continued splitting time around his NFL schedule and their home in Texas.

For Biles, 29, the episode adds an unsettling off-the-floor chapter to a career already unlike any other in American gymnastics.

She owns 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, both U.S. records for a gymnast. Combined with her World Championship success, Biles has collected 41 Olympic and world medals, the most in the sport’s history.

This time, though, the headline had nothing to do with medals.

It started with three masked men, a missing Porsche and a story Biles still has not fully told.