Fans Believe Simone Biles Just Took a Major Swipe at Donald Trump

Simone Biles took what many fans perceived as a big swipe at former President Donald Trump on her X page.

She shared a post on X by singer-songwriter Ricky Davila, which contained photos of her with a gold medal. “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals, and dominating gymnastics is her black job,” Davila wrote.

Biles wrote with the share, “I love my black job 🖤” The August 2 post had 58 million views on X.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Basketball legend Lebron James then shared Biles’ post, writing, “Black 🐐🖤,” a post that Biles reposted. Biles has been bringing home the gold in the Paris Olympics, winning the all-around individual gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics, and more.

Many fans interpreted Biles’ comment as a swipe at Trump because he has used the term “black jobs” several times in public appearances, most recently when he appeared before the National Association of Black Journalists Convention. USA Today reported that Biles’ comment was a “jab” at Trump, who also used the term in his debate with President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Has Used the Term ‘Black Jobs’ Several Times in Public, Causing Controversy

Trump referred to jobs held by Black people as “Black jobs” in the debate.

“They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people,” Trump said during the debate, referring to immigrants who don’t come to the country legally. “They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

According to Politico, Trump also referred to “Hispanic jobs” in the debate and both terms provoked criticism. Some critics “called it a racist and insulting attempt to expand his appeal beyond his white conservative base,” Politico reported.

Trump used the phrase against at the NABJ convention. “I will tell you that coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs,” Trump said in that appearance, which came just a few days before Biles’ post. In that appearance, Trump said a “Black job” was “anybody that has a job.”

Simone Biles’ Comment Divided People on Social Media

One fan shared a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and wrote, “The GOAT has spoken! We are so proud!!!🥇”

“People are real treasures to their country and you are one of them Simone 🔥” another fan responded in Biles’ comment thread.

But others weren’t happy with Biles’ post. “With so many Americans, Republicans and Democrats, supporting you and cheering for you Simone Biles, why say something divisive?” wrote one person on X.

“Stay out of political rhetoric. I’ve supported you but that’s about to end. Keep your gymnastics mouth focused on the sport,” wrote another person.

“This is why we boycott the Olympics. Thanks for confirming I was right to do so! 🫡” wrote another person. Other people wrote that Trump was commenting that the Black community’s job prospects are worsened by illegal immigration.