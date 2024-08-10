Trinity Rodman’s Mom, Michelle Moyer, Gets Shoutout in Awkward Interview

Trinity Rodman has been open about the complicated relationship with her dad, Dennis Rodman, but the USWNT star remains close with her mom, Michelle Moyer. Yet, Rodman is still being asked questions about her father.

During a July 26, 2024, interview with NBC’s “Today,” Rodman was asked about her father’s reaction to her play in the USWNT’s opening win in the 2024 Olympics. After a long pause, Rodman attempted to turn the attention to her mother.

“Nope [did not hear from her dad], but my mom was there,” Trinity remarked. “She gave me a big ol’ hug.”

Here’s a look at Rodman’s response to the awkward question.



Trinity Rodman & Siblings Spent Time With Their Mother in a Motel: ‘I Wanted to Make It [Feel] Like a Vacation’

Despite growing up as the child of an NBA icon, Rodman’s childhood was anything but easy. ESPN’s Charlotte Gibson reported that Moyer filed for divorce from the former Chicago Bulls star when Rodman was a toddler.

“When Rodman was a toddler, Michelle filed for divorce from Dennis,” Gibson wrote in a June 5, 2022, story titled, “Trinity Rodman: The future of American soccer has arrived.” “Proceedings and postponements would stretch out over the next eight years. The Rodman children were absent from their father physically, emotionally and financially. (Dennis could not be reached for comment on this story.) When Trinity was blooming on the field, she lived at an Orange County Comfort Inn with Michelle, DJ and her older sister Teyana Lima for almost a year.”



The family lived in a motel during a period of Rodman’s childhood. Moyer explained how she attempted to lighten the mood of Rodman along with her siblings, DJ Rodman and Teyana Lima, by taking them to the pool before school.

“I wanted to make it like a vacation,” Moyer told ESPN. “I would let them jump on the beds and do whatever they wanted, so it wasn’t necessarily like, ‘Oh God, we don’t have anything. We’re staying at this motel.'”



Trinity Rodman on Mom, Michelle Moyer: ‘This Woman Is My World’

Throughout her career, Rodman has praised her mother. Back on April 27, Rodman took to Instagram to gush about Moyer, who she calls “her world.”

“Mamas turn… to the craziest perfection I’ve ever seen. I think the world already knows this woman is my world and my rock and my right hand man,” Trinity said in the heartfelt Instagram post. “Strongest person I know but she still manages to put a smile on and be the best mom every single day even when she doesn’t have the energy or want to do the little things I ask her to do cuz I’m actually tired 🥹 she is so open minded and willing to learn everyday and work on things.

“I admire and honor the woman that has made me who I am and who continues to amaze me. She’s absolute mayhem, chaotic, loving, overbearing, paranoid, beautiful, smart, caring, selfless and many more. CRAZY PERFECTION. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Cheers to the day god put the most amazing woman on this earth to care for me and my siblings who I see as angels.”