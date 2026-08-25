Atlanta Braves Intriguing Ozzie Albies Decision Before Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. The Braves will be looking to keep their momentum going after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers by a 4-2 final score in their most recent game on Sunday.

The Braves are making some alterations to their lineup for their series opener against Los Angeles. Ozzie Albies is among the players who will be in a different spot in Atlanta’s batting order.

Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Ozzie Albies Decision

The Braves have announced their lineup for their series opener against the Dodgers, and it has some notable changes. This includes with Albies, as he will be batting sixth for Atlanta against Los Angeles. This comes after the star second baseman batted fourth for Atlanta in their most recent game.

With Albies dropping to the sixth spot in the Braves’ batting order, Mauricio Dubon will now be their cleanup hitter against Los Angeles. This is after Dubon batted seventh for Atlanta in their most recent game against the Brewers.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup for their upcoming game against the Dodgers.

Drake Baldwin DH

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

Matt Olson 1B

Mauricio Dubon SS

Michael Harris II CF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Mike Yastrzemski LF

Austin Riley 3B

Sean Murphy C

Albies Is Heating Up Despite Being Dropped in Braves’ Batting Order

Although Albies will be dropping to the sixth spot against the Dodgers, he has been hitting well for Atlanta as of late. He has gotten two hits in each of his last two games for the Braves. He also has had hits in six out of his last seven games for the NL East club.

Now, Albies will be aiming to keep this kind of hitting going as the Braves take on the Dodgers. In 131 games so far this season for Atlanta, he has recorded 20 home runs, 23 doubles, 65 RBI, and a .253 batting average.