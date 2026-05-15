Packers Schedule Release Offers Micah Parsons Return Prediction From ESPN Insider

The Green Bay Packers‘ full 2026 NFL schedule has finally been released, and now the anticipation for the upcoming season begins. The next thing Packers fans want to know is when All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons will make his return.

Parsons tore his ACL during the Packers’ Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos in mid-December last year. The team never fully recovered from the injury, failing to win another game the rest of the season.

Considering Parsons and his team-leading 12.5 sacks were a huge part of the team’s success, it is only natural that many are anxiously wondering when he can make his return in 2026.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, recently gave his prediction on when he believes Parsons will make his comeback.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky Predicts When Micah Parsons Could Return

Demovsky said Parsons’ return will likely be determined by whether the Packers place him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“If Parsons doesn’t start the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn left ACL, he will be eligible to play before Week 5,” Demovsky wrote. “If the Packers think he can play before then, they will put him on the active roster to start the season.

“Even with an accelerated time frame, Parsons likely will miss at least two games. He has said he thinks he can play at some point in the first month, so perhaps it’ll be Week 3 at home versus the Falcons or Week 4 at Tampa Bay. That would give him a game or two under his belt before facing the rival Bears at Lambeau in Week 5.”

It is certainly bold for Parsons to believe he can return within the first month of the season. If he misses the first two games, that would keep him out against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, both of which are on the road.

If the Falcons game on Thursday night, Sept. 24, is when he makes his return, that would be eight months and 28 days since the injury. If it is against the Buccaneers on Oct. 4, that would be nine months and seven days.

Either way, that is a bold prediction from both Parsons and Demovsky, as ACL recoveries typically take at least nine months, if not longer. Some players have said they do not feel fully normal until much later.

Appearing on the May 14 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL insider Adam Schefter seemed to believe Parsons is more likely to begin the season on the PUP list.

“The feeling within the organization has been that Parsons would miss the early part of the season and be back early on,” Schefter said. “He’ll be a candidate to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. So heard three to four games potentially missed.”

Packers Schedule Offers Several Possible Return Dates

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Here is the full Packers’ 2026 schedule:

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, Sept. 13 (3:25 p.m.)

Week 2: at New York Jets — Sunday, Sept. 20 (Noon)

Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons — Thursday, Sept. 24 (7:15 p.m.)

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sunday, Oct. 4 (Noon)

Week 5: vs. Chicago Bears — Sunday, Oct. 11 (3:25 p.m.)

Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys — Sunday, Oct. 18 (7:20 p.m.)

Week 7: at Detroit Lions — Sunday, Oct. 25 (3:25 p.m.)

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers — Thursday, Oct. 29 (7:15 p.m.)

Week 9: at New England Patriots — Sunday, Nov. 8 (3:25 p.m.)

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, Nov. 15 (Noon)

Week 11: Bye week

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams — Wednesday, Nov. 25 (7:00 p.m.)

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints — Sunday, Dec. 6 (Noon)

Week 14: vs. Buffalo Bills — Sunday, Dec. 13 (7:20 p.m.)

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Dec. 20 (Noon)

Week 16: at Chicago Bears — Friday, Dec. 25 (Noon)

Week 17: vs. Houston Texans — Monday, Jan. 4 (7:25 p.m.)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions — Jan. 9 or Jan. 10 (TBD)