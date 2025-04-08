Hi, Subscriber

Panthers’ Find Their Antonio Gates? Team Signs CCU Basketball Player

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Colin Granger at Ohio University
Getty
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - MARCH 20: Colin Granger #32 of the Ohio Bobcats celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers made headlines yesterday when the team announced they have signed Colin Granger, a former Division I basketball player. The six-foot-nine center has never played football before, but played five-seasons of college basketball.

“The 6-foot-9, 245-pound big man is looking to follow in the footsteps of legendary NFL tight ends such as Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and Tony Gonzalez,” wrote the New York Post’s Camden Markel. “Gates is the only one of the three, though, who, like Granger, did not play college football, as Graham and Gonzalez played both sports in college.”

Though most of the NFL world may not know Granger, Justin Gray, his head coach for his time with the Coastal Carolina University basketball team, knows the young athlete very well.

“This isn’t surprising for me knowing Colin,” the coach said in a press conference released by the team. “He is one of the most committed athletes I’ve ever coached. I told him before he’d be successful in anything because he’s always been disciplined and attacks everything with all he has. Those are the ingredients that bring success, and he possesses those. He knows the work has just begun and we are all here to support him.”

How The Panthers Found Granger

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan signed with the Panthers as a tandem in February of 2024. The duo spent two years in the same building nearly a decade prior with the Seattle Seahawks and enjoyed immense success, appearing in back-to-back Super Bowl’s together.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, the tandem took an eerily similar risk in Seattle.

“This is not the first time that Carolina coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have been a part of an experiment with a former basketball player,” Newton wrote. “Both were in Seattle when the Seahawks signed former Western Kentucky basketball and football player George Fant (6-5, 315 pounds) to be a hybrid tackle/tight end.”

Fant, who just completed his eighth season in the NFL, is currently unsigned but is generally thought of as a high quality fringe tackle across the league. Newton reports that Fant has been working with Granger preparing him to make the transition and was actually the one who told the Panthers about him.

Granger joins a relatively full Panthers’ tight end room.

“He will compete for playing time with Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews, James Mitchell and Dominique Dafney,” wrote Newton.

Granger’s Time With The Chanticleers

Colin Granger made three stops over his five year collegiate basketball career which began at Ohio University. He spent two years with the Bobcats before transferring to Western Carolina where he appeared in 64 games in two seasons. His final destination was the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers where he averaged a career high 17.8 minutes per game.

The center also posted career highs in points, rebounds, and field goal percentage in his time with the Chants.

Evan Cormier Evan Cormier is a former Division I football player with a Master's degree in Sports Communication and Media Arts from Sacred Heart University. More about Evan Cormier

Read More
,

Carolina Panthers Players

Emani Bailey's headshot E. Bailey
Amare Barno's headshot A. Barno
Shemar Bartholomew's headshot S. Bartholomew
Boogie Basham's headshot B. Basham
Raheem Blackshear's headshot R. Blackshear
Jonathon Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Derrick Brown's headshot D. Brown
Ja'Tyre Carter's headshot J. Carter
Claudin Cherelus's headshot C. Cherelus
Dan Chisena's headshot D. Chisena
Brady Christensen's headshot B. Christensen
Jerrod Clark's headshot J. Clark
Jadeveon Clowney's headshot J. Clowney
Jalen Coker's headshot J. Coker
Austin Corbett's headshot A. Corbett
Jaden Crumedy's headshot J. Crumedy
Dominique Dafney's headshot D. Dafney
Andy Dalton's headshot A. Dalton
Rico Dowdle's headshot R. Dowdle
Kenny Dyson's headshot K. Dyson
Ikem Ekwonu's headshot I. Ekwonu
Akayleb Evans's headshot A. Evans
Colin Granger's headshot C. Granger
Jaycee Horn's headshot J. Horn
Chuba Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Robert Hunt's headshot R. Hunt
Thomas Incoom's headshot T. Incoom
Michael Jackson's headshot M. Jackson
JJ Jansen's headshot J. Jansen
Josey Jewell's headshot J. Jewell
DJ Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Jarrett Kingston's headshot J. Kingston
Xavier Legette's headshot X. Legette
Damien Lewis's headshot D. Lewis
T.J. Luther's headshot T. Luther
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Jordan Matthews's headshot J. Matthews
Cade Mays's headshot C. Mays
Dax Milne's headshot D. Milne
James Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
David Moore's headshot D. Moore
Taylor Moton's headshot T. Moton
Yosh Nijman's headshot Y. Nijman
Jack Plummer's headshot J. Plummer
LaBryan Ray's headshot L. Ray
Andrew Raym's headshot A. Raym
Jon Rhattigan's headshot J. Rhattigan
Demani Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Sam Roberts's headshot S. Roberts
A'Shawn Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Ja'Tavion Sanders's headshot J. Sanders
Nick Scott's headshot N. Scott
Chau Smith-Wade's headshot C. Smith-Wade
Stephen Sullivan's headshot S. Sullivan
Adam Thielen's headshot A. Thielen
Brycen Tremayne's headshot B. Tremayne
Tommy Tremble's headshot T. Tremble
Shy Tuttle's headshot S. Tuttle
Trevin Wallace's headshot T. Wallace
Brandon Walton's headshot B. Walton
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jacoby Windmon's headshot J. Windmon
D.J. Wonnum's headshot D. Wonnum
Matthew Wright's headshot M. Wright
Bryce Young's headshot B. Young
Chandler Zavala's headshot C. Zavala

Latest Panthers News Alerts

Raheem Blackshear : Re-signs with Carolina

Blackshear is signing a one-year contract with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The 2022 UDFA played 41 games for Carolina the past three seasons, taking 68 touches for 341 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, 66 kickoff returns for 1,734 yards and 23 punt returns for 200 yards. Blackshear returned both kicks and punts in 2024, but he didn't get a restricted-free-agent tender earlier this offseason and now returns to the Panthers on a cheaper contract. He'll likely be third or fourth on the depth chart at running back, behind Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle at the very least.

Comments

Panthers’ Find Their Antonio Gates? Team Signs CCU Basketball Player

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x