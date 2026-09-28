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Panthers Offensive Breakdown: Inability to Protect Bryce Young, Receiver Injuries Halt Momentum

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Carolina Panthers v Cleveland Browns
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Carolina Panthetrs quarterback Bryce Young attempted to evade Cleveland Browns pass rush during September 27, 2026 game.

The Carolina Panthers dealt with an issue that plagued them much of last year. Yesterday, the offensive line demon reared its ugly head, and the Cleveland Browns were in the backfield with regularity.

As a result, quarterback Bryce Young found himself either picking himself off the ground or simply running for his life during scrambles around the pocket. Under those circumstances, you think that line would be the major issue, but the receiving corps did not help matters any better.

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Collapsing the Pocket

Granted, Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham was a high first-round pick and should play at an elite level, but he seemed to have little resistance in getting to Young, disrupting the flow. Graham dropped Young, with the quarterback noticeably limping immediately after. Head Coach Dave Canales discussed how that affected the signal caller.

“Yeah, there were a couple of balls that he would normally hit. So I’m wondering if he was kind of working through something, trying to find his base, to get those balls off. He (usually) could make those throws, from different platforms and different things. He’d be the first one to tell you that.”

With Myles Garrett in Los Angeles, the expectation centered on Young executing the offense more efficiently. With little time to throw, the Panthers needed to take what was given. Late in the game on a fourth-and-16, Young checked down because of issues. One of them played a role deep into the game.

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Receiver Depth

Xavier Legette was inactive with a knee injury. Jalen Coker left the game in the third quarter with a quad injury. To their credit, Carolina attempted to feature the tight end more. Cleveland caught on late, and that avenue closed. With the remaining wideouts not getting open, Young needed to hold the ball longer, risking more hits behind a line that did not seem up to the challenge. Unfortunately, their lead wideout disappeared after halftime.

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All Points Bulletin

The confluence of events led the Panthers to need Tetairoa McMillan to step up. However, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward traveled with McMillan, blanketing him, limiting the second-year pass catcher to just two catches for 17 yards in the second half. Tight end Darren Waller discussed this with Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“A guy of his caliber, they’re gonna put a lot of attention and a lot of time into, ‘How do we make sure this guy doesn’t beat us?’ And then we’ve gotta play the chess match back, too. T-Mac’s important to what we’re trying to do, and I know they’re gonna try to keep getting him the ball the best way they can.”

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Ward, despite surrendering six inches in height and 25 pounds in weight, plays much bigger than his measurements would suggest. He stayed with Ward, forcing Young to look to other targets, effectively taking away the vertical game from the Panthers. Now, with Leggette and Coker hobbling, the spotlight on McMillan to carry the burden increases. While the tight ends are valuable targets, he will need to win more of the one-on-one reps.

At 1-2, the Panthers still sit in a three-way tie for first in the NFC South. Whether that says more about them than the rest of the division remains unknown.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Panthers Offensive Breakdown: Inability to Protect Bryce Young, Receiver Injuries Halt Momentum

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