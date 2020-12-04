Panthers Sign Ex-Eagles Super Bowl WR to Practice Squad

Shelton Gibson wasn’t a huge part of that magical 2017 Super Bowl run but he held down a roster spot. Now the former Philadelphia Eagles receiver will be working with the scout team on the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He had been a free agent since Sept. 17 when the Washington Football Team waived him.

Gibson, a fifth-round pick out of West Virginia, served two separate stints in Philly and played in 20 games for the Eagles. The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder finished his career in midnight green with three catches for 59 yards, plus three kick returns for 57 yards. Gibson earned a Super Bowl ring after seeing action in eight games that year, including one special-teams snap in Super Bowl LII.

We’ve signed WR Shelton Gibson to the practice squad and placed DT Bruce Hector on the practice squad/COVID-19 list — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 4, 2020

The Eagles always liked the hard-working kid from Cleveland and added him to the active roster last January when Brandon Brooks was lost for the year. He was invited to Carson Wentz’s annual bonding trip down in Houston, too.

“Shelton, we know him. He definitely gives us, again, depth at the receiver spot,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters last year. “He’s a core [special] teams player for us as well.”

AND THERE IT IS. Shelton Gibson's first touchdown as an Eagle was a home-run hit! pic.twitter.com/xDptUF2LIC — Philly Sports Network (@PhiladelphiaSN) August 10, 2018

The Panthers also placed former Eagles defensive tackle Bruce Hector on the COVID-19 list. He recorded 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in 11 games for Philly from 2018-19. Hector’s biggest claim to fame was being part of the trade that netted the Eagles Rudy Ford, their backup safety and special-teams ace.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Packers Rule 1 Player Out, 3 Questionable

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. They will be without safety Rudy Ford while cornerback Darius Slay was listed questionable. The latter would be a huge blow for a secondary coming off DK Metcalf’s torching.

Meanwhile, the Packers put out their final injury report and ruled center Corey Linsley out for the game. Converted guard Elgton Jenkins will make his second straight start at center, with rookie Jon Runyan Jr. (yes, that Jon Runyan) filling in at left guard for Green Bay.

The team also listed three players as questionable: Za’Darius Smith (ankle), running back Tyler Ervin (ribs), linebacker Krys Barnes (calf). Smith would be a huge loss on defense since he ranks fifth in the NFL in sacks (9.0). His limited participation at Friday’s practice appears to be precautionary.

#Packers list LB Za’Darius Smith as questionable for Sunday. Final #PHIvsGB injury report 📝 https://t.co/hMuAT9G9KZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2020

“I’m not overly concerned about it but it’s something they’ve been battling through all season,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told the Packers’ website. “It’s just like anything, some days are better than others. We held him out [Friday] and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday.”

Eagles Wearing ‘Road Digs’ for Week 13

Perhaps attempting to switch up their recent bad mojo, the Eagles announced they will be wearing their white uniforms in Week 13. White jerseys and midnight green pants, with a sharp black stripe down the middle. Jason Kelce modeled the outfit in a photo posted to the team’s Twitter account.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert admitted to growing up a Packers fan during a Zoom call with Philly reporters on Friday. He called out Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as two of his favorite players to watch as a kid. Goedert also revealed he had a poster of Donald Driver on his bedroom wall. Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

READ ALSO: