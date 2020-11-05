Patrick Mahomes’ Efforts Helped Arrowhead Stadium Become a Polling Place

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is paying it forward to the city that made him a champion. Upon hearing that it cost $100,000 to open Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place, the reigning world champion and his foundation decided to split the costs with the organization.

Check out what he had to say below on Huddle and Flow Tuesday:

KC QB Patrick Mahomes split the cost of opening Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place today. Here's why he did it. #HuddleAndFlow pic.twitter.com/IFE12UQkU1 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) November 3, 2020

“I thought it was very important, not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible, but also to use a place [such] as Arrowhead where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity with people are coming together, and use it as a place where we can come together to vote and use our voice. “I thought Arrowhead was the perfect place for it, and the Chiefs were all aboard with it and some other guys on the team, we all just made our efforts strong and really got it to be a central point for everybody to go vote.”

It was an incredible effort by No. 15, who not only continues to show his involvement with the city from a philanthropic perspective, but also excelling at his professional endeavors on the field.

#ElectionDay Arrowhead Stadium will be available to Kansas City residents who live in Jackson County as a polling location. #VOTE For more info, visit: https://t.co/t7YdE5qFLM The time is now. ⏰ @15andMahomies pic.twitter.com/QzjeaY3Qys — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 3, 2020

“I think Arrowhead ended up being a great spot for people to kind of come together, go out and get your vote,” Mahomes said to reporters Monday. “Being a great place, where it seemed like everything went smooth and was ran well. It’s super exciting and hopefully, we can continue to do that.”

Chiefs team president Mark Donavan opened up about how the experience of making Arrowhead Stadium a polling place for the first time went, adding that he wished more residents made the trek to the historic venue to cast their votes.

“The overwhelming response has been we’ve got to vote here more often,” Donovan said, via The Kansas City Star. “This is a great setup. We wish more people knew about it today. The one message I would ask for everyone’s help on — we’ve had a great turnout; we’ve had people pretty steady through here; but we got a lot more capacity.

Mahomes Responds To Reports of People Writing in His Name on Ballots

Looks like some Chiefs fans are looking to see Mahomes in a suit and tie rather than Chiefs red and white. According to KMBC 9 News, voters wrote in the 25-year-old for president rather than selecting a candidate who was already on the ballot. Mahomes was flattered, but don’t expect a career change anytime soon.

“Obviously that’s funny getting written and stuff like that,” NFL’s 2018 MVP said. “But that’s not anywhere what I’m thinking right now. So maybe later on, I’ll think of a slogan or something like that.”

Perhaps Mahomes is thinking ahead to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The two teams are scheduled to kick off from Arrowhead Stadium at 1:00 p.m. EST.

