Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Becomes Part Owner of KC NWSL Team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews weren’t kidding when they said they were laying down roots in the City of Fountains. On Monday, Matthews announced that she was a part of Kansas City’s latest professional team ownership group, a women’s soccer team hailing from Utah.

“As a former collegiate and professional soccer player, I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis. I am honored to be part of an amazing ownership group that is passionate about the game and eager to welcome a NWSL team back to Kansas City,” Matthews said in the official release. “We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team – we want more championship parades in the very near future!”

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) commissioner Lisa Baird confirmed the group will assume all of the player rights, draft picks and other applicable resources from Utah Royals FC as they prepare to close the deal.

The mom-to-be is also the owner of her own fitness program, where she provides online programs for individuals of all exercise levels looking to tone up. Just recently, she also launched a line of branded merchandise.

Though it remains unclear when she and Mahomes are set to welcome their baby girl, Matthews is taking zero days off in the process.

The ownership group is led by Angie and Chris Long of Palmer Square Capital Management, a Kansas City-based asset management firm.

Mahomes Became Part-Owner of the Kansas City Royals in July

Fresh off signing a record $503 million contract, in July the Royals announced Mahomes would be joining the baseball team as part-owner.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said on July 28. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

If you’re keeping track, that makes three different professional teams the Mahomes-Matthews household are actively involved in. If Kansas City ever lands a NBA franchise, could that make it number four?

Matthews Celebrated the Arrival of Her Baby Over the Weekend

Ahead of the team’s 22-16 win against the Denver Broncos, Matthews and several close friends traveled to Texas to celebrate the forthcoming arrival of her baby girl. She posted snippets of the baby shower on Instagram for her 750,000 followers to see.

“Showering Baby Girl was the BEST💕,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to my amazing friends & family that stayed safe and came, I love you all so so much.”

Among those in attendance was Mahomes mother Randi and younger brother Jackson. It must have been a quick trip, as she was back at Arrowhead Stadium the following evening cheering on her longtime partner as he cruised to a 318-yard, one touchdown performance.

