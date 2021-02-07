Patrick Mahomes Parents, Pat & Randi, Rooting For Another Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ emergence onto the NFL scene may seem like a fast ascent, but his parents Pat and Randi Mahomes were with him well before the Chiefs’ fanfare started. Patrick’s dad Pat Sr. was an MLB pitcher who played for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. Pat Sr. believes that his son growing up in MLB clubhouses helped him become a top NFL quarterback so quickly.

“Well, he’s a professional,” Pat Sr. explained to CBS 19 Sports during a July 2020 interview. “He learned that at an early age by going to the ballparks with me and his mom doing what she did with him at home and everything. We always had a philosophy that you treat people like you want to be treated. He’s always done that, and I think when you do things the right way success comes your way.”

Patrick’s Mom Randi to the Chiefs QB: ‘I’m Your Biggest Fan’

Patrick’s mom Randi is a staple at Chiefs games, but it has been more difficult given the ongoing pandemic. Randi explained that the COVID-19 protocols prevented her from hugging Patrick after the Chiefs’ clinched their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

“Covid protocol kept me from hugging my son tonight but he knows my heart,” Randi explained on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you Patrick.. i am your biggest fan!!! God has blessed you beyond measure. I love you. #blessed”

Randi also posted a photo on Instagram from the AFC Championship where she was separated by a glass barrier from Patrick’s fiancee Brittany Mahomes as well as her son Jackson Mahomes. Patrick’s mother appears to be taking the additional protocols in stride noting she is “ready for Tampa.”

“If this is what it takes.. seeing my family though a glass I’ll take it!!!!” Randi explained. “Love my family!! Ready for Tampa!! #blessed.”

Pat Sr. on Patrick’s Baseball Career: ‘I Saw Him Turn Down Life-Changing Money’

It was not always clear that Patrick would play football as the Chiefs quarterback once had a promising future in baseball. Patrick chose to carve out his own path rather than follow in his dad’s footsteps as an MLB player. Pat Sr. noted his son turned down “life-changing money” in baseball to pursue a football career showing just how much he wanted to be an NFL quarterback.

“I mean, I was with him,” Pat Sr. told the New York Daily News. “I saw him turn down life-changing money and he said ‘Dad, I want to play football.’ He made the decision. He’s always been a kid that was very responsible with the decision that he made. Once he made the decision, I changed my hat and we decided to the best we could.”

The decision turned out okay for Patrick as the Chiefs quarterback signed one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history prior to the 2020 season. According to Spotrac, Patrick inked a 10-year, $450 million deal with the Chiefs but that number can top $500 million if certain incentives are met.

READ NEXT: Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany Changes Stance on NFL Players Kneeling