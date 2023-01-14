‘Rising Expectation’ Sixers Will Trade Former 1st-Rounder: Report

The NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. At 25-16 and currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers must decide if they want to keep the roster the way it is or if they need to make some trades. Marc Stein revealed through his Substack a potential move the Sixers are expected to make at the deadline.

“There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars,” Stein said.

Springer was selected no. 28 by the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Draft, while Korkmaz signed with the Sixers back in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Neither Springer nor Korkmaz has been too heavily involved in the Sixers’ rotation.

Korkmaz has appeared in 23 of the Sixers’ 41 games thus far, averaging four points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three in 10.9 minutes a game. Springer, on the other hand, has appeared in six games, averaging 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent from the field in four minutes a game.

Insider Details Further Why Sixers May Cut Costs

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported earlier why the Sixers may look to cut costs at the trade deadline, especially if they fail to acquire any upgrades. Fischer also added another Sixer who may be traded to reduce their luxury tax.

“There is also a financial aspect that may underscore the Sixers’ trade deadline efforts if the right upgrades don’t materialize,” Fischer said. “This season currently marks Philadelphia’s third straight year as a taxpayer, which would subject the Sixers to pay repeater tax rates on every dollar over the 2023-24 tax threshold. The Sixers are hovering just above this year’s tax line at present, which could put players like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Jaden Springer in the trade conversation.”

Thybulle has played more games than Korkmaz and Springer combined – 37 – but he, too, has not had much of a role with the Sixers due to the additions of PJ Tucker and De’Anthony Melton. Thybulle is averaging 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 32 percent from three in 11.9 minutes a game.

Thybulle Called ‘Expendable Prospect’

Yossi Gozlan previewed how the Sixers may approach the trade deadline. He explained why the Sixers may have difficulty finding any upgrades though they will be active in finding one.

“The Sixers will be on the lookout for upgrades to the bench but are extremely limited in assets,” Gozlan said. “They are limited in trading all but one future first-round pick in 2029, which they probably are better off keeping for now. Other than that, they can only trade a 2023 and 2029 second-round pick. With so few draft picks available to move, it’s going to be tough for them to add a difference-maker to the roster.”

Gozlan added that the Sixers don’t have, as he calls it, “expendable prospects,” while saying that Thybulle was the closest to fitting that label.

“They are also devoid of expendable prospects that could interest other teams. Their best player who fits that description is Matisse Thybulle, whose value is in the eye of the beholder.”

The Sixers are currently five games behind the Boston Celtics for the no. 1 seed in the East. If they want to catch their division rival, they must decide if it’s best to get that upgrade or keep things the way they are to catch Boston.