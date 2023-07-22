Former Celtic Grant Williams Calls Out Joel Embiid for Flopping

Former Boston Celtics big man Grant Williams knows full and well what it’s like to cover Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. During the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Embiid unintentionally stepped on Williams’ head while falling, smashing his face to the ground.

Grant Williams after watching video of Joel Embiid stepping on him: “Dang, I really got curb stomped.” pic.twitter.com/578qMLhbf3 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 6, 2023

During his appearance on the “Run Your Race” podcast with NBA player Theo Pinson, Williams talked about the incident, explaining he didn’t realize how the play turned out the way it did when it first happened.

Who flops too much in the #nba? “Do you know how many times I got landed on like that by him (Joel Embiid)…I think he just falls man. I think with that flopping rule who knows what happens…He was falling a lot that series.” – Grant Williams Via: Run Your Race /… pic.twitter.com/1HgcEqq5kC — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) July 22, 2023

“I thought he dove for the ball and landed on me. Bro, I didn’t realize he stepped that big ass foot on my head. Luckily he didn’t land his weight on it because he stepped, and once he fell, he stood on my head and kind of leaned to the left and fell back that way,” Williams said.

Williams then added that Embiid was prone to doing those antic throughout the series and questioned if it will continue after the NBA’s latest rule change to flopping.

“Do you know how many times I got landed on like that by (Embiid)? The next game, I dive for the ball, and he does the same thing…I think he just falls, man. I think with that flopping rule, who knows what happens. That competition committee thing…He was falling a lot that series.”

With Williams now on the Dallas Mavericks, he’ll now have to face Embiid only two times instead of four.

Joel Embiid Wants to Stay With Sixers: Insider

Though the pressure is growing for the Sixers to win, The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed on July 17 that Embiid has no desire to be traded. Better yet, he wants to play his entire career with the Sixers.

“As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that Embiid or his representatives have not shared any such message with the team. In fact, the organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career. The source was granted anonymity because these sorts of matters aren’t typically discussed publicly.”

While Nowitzki and Bryant stayed loyal to their teams, those said teams also surrounded them with good enough supporting casts to help them win a championship. The fact remains that since the Sixers started this era of basketball with Embiid, the furthest they’ve gone is the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Joel Embiid Says He Wants to Win No Matter Where

During an interview with Maverick Carter on July 13, Embiid said that he wants to win a title no matter what team he’s playing for.

Play

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that, I want to see what that feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one. It’s not easy,” Embiid said.

Embiid added that winning a title is a team effort and that it means more to him than winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

“It takes more than one, two, or three guys. Got to have good people around you and myself. Every single day I work hard to be at that level so I can push us to make it happen. Every single day that’s working toward that goal, that’s where my mindset has always been. MVP is just an added bonus.”